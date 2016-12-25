Rotarians, Students Bring Holiday Cheer to Hundreds of Kids at Marco Forster

By Allison Jarrell



Santa and Mrs. Claus greeted hundreds of local kids on Dec. 17 at the San Juan Capistrano Rotary Club’s annual Santa’s Visit at Marco Forster Middle School. Santa Claus, played by local volunteer Alan Weddle, and Mrs. Claus, played by Martha Orozco, greeted a crowd of wide-eyed children waving and cheering.

Sponsored by the Rotary Club, the holiday event is in its 27th year and included more than 100 student volunteers from Capistrano Valley Christian Schools, San Juan Hills High School and Marco Forster Middle School, including students from programs such as PAL (Peer Assistance Leadership), AVID (Advancement via Individual Determination) and Interact Club, which is sponsored by the Rotary Club.

The student volunteers wrapped hundreds of gifts for the kids prior to the event, in addition to running an array of arts and crafts booths throughout the morning.

Mike Darnold, Rotary Club’s Youth Services leader and Dana Hills High School intervention specialist, said Rotary Club is an inclusive group that works on getting as many youth involved in the community as possible.

“These are good kids doing good things,” Darnold said.