By the Dana Point Times

Longtime Dana Point resident Robert W. (Bob) Moore, 92, recently passed away after battling a health condition for several years.

Moore was born in Dallas, Texas, in January 1924. He moved to California in 1941 and married June French in 1942.

After moving to South Orange County, Moore served on many boards throughout the Dana Point community, including the South Coast Water District, Independent Special District of Orange County and more.

This past election season, Moore ran for a seat on the South Coast Water District board. Previously, he was on the board for 13 years where he served as president, vice president and chair of the finance committee.

Moore served in the U.S. Navy as a Chief Petty Officer and is a World War II veteran. He was a life member and past Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9934 and the American Legion, Post #222 as well as the Dana Point 5th Marines Regiment Support Group.

After serving in the war, Moore worked in furniture sales/management for several large firms and later owned two furniture manufacturing plants after he moved to Dana Point.

Bob and June had four children, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Moore was a member of South Shores Church for 40 years, where he served as a Deacon, an usher and other roles.

“I owe every bit of optimism I have to the man who drove thousands of miles and flew millions of miles around the country selling furniture in order to allow his children and my mother (who died 16 years ago) to have a better life than he started with, in Sherman, Texas. We did have a better start, and middle, and ‘older age,’ because he did so much for us,” Bob Moore Jr., posted on social media recently.

His memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 3, at 2 p.m., followed by a reception at South Shores Church.