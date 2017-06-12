A full closure of the PCH/Camino Las Ramblas at the I-5 is scheduled for Wednesday, June 14 from 7 p.m.-5 a.m. to remove false-work under the bridge, according to Caltrans.

The work is park of Caltrans’ PCH Bridge Deck Replacement Project.

The project calls for replacement of the bridge deck on the loop on-ramp from eastbound Camino Las Ramblas to northbound I-5.

The ramp’s re-opening has been postponed until mid-July because of extensive rust damage to the bridge deck, according to officials.

For more information, contact the Caltrans Public Information office at 657.328.6000.

Closures for the I-5 South County Improvement Project are plotted on a Google Map and include recommended detours. Closures can be accessed by clicking here.