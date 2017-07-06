Road Closure Planned for Prado West Construction to Begin on July 10

A road closure is scheduled to begin on July 10 to work on a portion of Amber Lantern Street between Pacific Coast Highway and Del Prado Avenue.

The Lantern District will remain accessible with parking throughout the closure.

Del Prado will be accessible by traveling west on PCH by using Ruby Lantern. For eastbound PCH traffic, access Del Prado by using Violet Lantern.

For businesses that utilize the alley south of PCH between Violet Lantern and Amber Lantern, utilize the temporary access driveway from PCH.