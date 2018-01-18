Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel Presents New Chris Burkard ‘Winter Waters’ Exhibition

Renowned surf, travel photographer collaborates with Album Surf for unique art

By Daniel Ritz

The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel is hosting an exhibition of photographs and surfboards titled “Winter Waters” by renowned surf and travel photographer Chris Burkard. The exhibit, now on display in the resort’s Art Exhibit Space through April, captures the colorful waters of California and Iceland on San Clemente’s Album Surf surfboards.

Traveling throughout the year to pursue the farthest expanses of Earth, Burkard—also a creative director, public speaker and author— works to capture stories that inspire humans to consider their relationship with nature. Layered with outdoor travel, adventure, surf and lifestyle subjects, Burkard is known for images that are punctuated by untamed, powerful landscapes.

“I’ve lived in California my entire life, but I consider Iceland a second home,” Burkard said in a press release announcing the gallery. “Even after countless trips, Iceland always makes me appreciate California and the unique differences between both landscapes.”

Album Surf has been shaping one-of-a-kind, innovative surfboards, handmade by South County surfers in the United States, since 2001. An authentic grassroots approach by the company has led to a growing customer base from around the world.

Some of Album’s boards on display are from the “Tungaa” series, of which there are only four in existence. The Tungaa is a glacial river that flows through the southern highlands of Iceland. Chris’ photography of the river, awash in sandy hues of brown and beige, are infused within the fiberglass and resin of the boards.

“Surfboards are a unique way to enjoy Chris’ photographs and art lovers appreciate the uncommon medium,” said Matt Parker, owner of and head shaper at Album Surf. “With its proximity to the ocean, The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel is a great venue to showcase this coastal-inspired collection.”

