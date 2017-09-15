Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel to Feature Wyland’s Artwork

The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel will present a curated exhibition of marine life art by Wyland. The exhibit is titled “Hope for the Ocean” which recognizes his foundation’s new partnership with the United Nations Environment Program.

The exhibit will feature 25 original oil paintings, Chinese sumi brush paintings, gicless on cavas, aluminum, watercolors, a bronze sculpture and a mixed media coffee table.

“We are thrilled to welcome Wyland back to the resort,” said Shannon Gilbert, director of sales & marketing at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, in a statement. “This new exhibit showcases his passion and commitment to the environment which I believe will capture the imagination of our guests and inspire them to become better stewards for our planet.”

The display will be available through Jan. 4, 2018 and is open to the public.

For more information call 800.241.3333 or 949.240.2000.