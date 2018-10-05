Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel Announces Dates for Annual Holiday Surf Events

The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel has kicked off its holiday season by announcing their 8th Annual Surfing Santa and Standup Paddle Board Competition at Salt Creek Beach in Dana Point on Nov. 17 and 18, 2018. Their second upcoming event is the 11th Annual Holiday Surfboard Auction from Nov. 17 until Dec. 31, 2018. Both seasonal events fully benefit Surfers Healing, a non-profit whose mission is to provide children with autism the gift of surfing.

“Our inspiration for the Surfing Santa Competition and Holiday Surfboard Auction began with the locally-based charity Surfers Healing and finding a way to make an impactful difference in the lives of children with autism and our community,” says Bruce Brainerd, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel.

The Surfing Santa and Standup Paddle Board Competition is a two-day event where contestants dress as Santa or other holiday-inspired characters and battle it out in the waves. The contest features 11 divisions, inclusive of surf and stand up paddle board and is available for both children and adult contestants. Each heat will extend prizes for first place to sixth place winners, and all participants are eligible for a $1,500 Big Air prize, based on contestable air points throughout the day; a $500 First Place Costume prize; a $200 Second Place Costume prize; and a $125 Fastest Standup Paddle Board prize. Surfers and stand up paddle boarders can register at www.surfingsantacontest.org.

The Holiday Surfboard Auction from Saturday, November 17 to Monday, December 31 showcases a selection of hand-painted surfboards by various artists that are displayed at the resort and auctioned off to benefit Surfers Healing. Donated surfboards include works by renowned artists such as Wyland, Nicholas Kontaxis, Darren Le Gallo, Jorge Gutierrez, Dana Louise Kirkpatrick, Juliet Gilden, Robin Hiers, Magda Sayeg, among others. Brawner Boards, Hobie, Album, Ellis, and Firewire are also contributing boards in support of the cause.

In 2008, the Surfboard Auction raised more than $13,000. Two years later, the resort hosted the first Surfing Santa Competition. Since then, the property has raised nearly $350,000 for Surfers Healing.

For more information, please contact Jenna Duran, Marketing & Communications Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel jenna.duran@ritzcarlton.com | 949-240-5088