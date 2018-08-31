The Ride of Your Life: Dana Point resident Tom Swanecamp makes time in the boardroom and on the beach for in-need youth

By Daniel Ritz

It’s hard to believe that Tom Swanecamp lives under the same lunar and biological constraints as the rest of us.

The 20-year Dana Point resident has reached beyond “moonlighting” as a volunteer. He participates equally from the boardroom and the beaches.

Swanecamp, founder of Redrock Security and Cabling Inc., has served as the company president for the past 25 years as well as being highly active in not one, but multiple nonprofit communities.

Swanecamp is a member of Miracles for Kids; a nonprofit aimed at helping families with critically-ill children fight bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger and depression so that they can better care for their children. Families assisted by Miracles for Kids are at or below the national poverty level and have a child with a life-threatening medical situation.

“When a child is diagnosed it isn’t just the child that is affected,” Swanecamp explained. “Most of the time one of the parents has to leave their job to support the child. They were already financially challenged and now it’s gotten worse. Miracles for Kids supports them with resources for emotional as well as financial support.”

Swanecamp is also on the board of directors and an active member of Waves of Impact.

Waves of impact was formed to introduce individuals facing exceptional challenges like those supported by Miracles for Kids, to the wonders of riding waves and the benefits of spending a day at the beach.

Swanecamp and a team of Waves of Impact volunteers recently completed a wave-riding and beach day with Orange County youth in Newport Beach. A team of highly qualified local volunteers assisted the youth to catch and ride waves, as well as paddle and enjoy their time in the coastal environment.

“Getting that classic ‘wave of their life’ is always great,” Swanecamp commented. “But sometimes it’s just enabling them to enjoy the beach. Take it easy. It also allows the parents a much needed break from what is assuredly a stressful time. They trust that their kids will be happy, and cared for in the company of experts and volunteers. It’s a beautiful day.”

You can learn more about Miracles for Kids by visiting www.miracles forkids.org. To volunteer or learn more about local Waves of Impact events, visit www.wavesofimpact.com.