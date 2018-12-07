Ribbon-cutting Held for Hobie Memorial

By Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the unveiling of the Hobie Memorial statue for Hobie Alter on Monday, Dec. 3.

The monument honors Dana Point legend Hobart “Hobie” Alter, the founder of the Hobie brand and the original Hobie Cat. His concept of the Hobie Cat—which was created to emulate Hawaiian canoes—developed from collaboration with his fellow surfers to develop a simple, easy design. The Hobie Cat 14 was then created in 1968.

City officials, members of the Hobie Memorial Foundation, representatives for South Cove developer Zephyr, as well as friends and family, all gathered near the statue’s installation on Pacific Coast Highway near the intersection with Camino Del Obispo.

“Hobie didn’t just shape boards, he shaped the surf industry here in Dana Point,” Councilmember Richard Viczorek said.

Alter passed away at age 80 in 2014. Soon thereafter, those close to Alter set out with an initiative to commemorate his legacy with a statue.

“I’m not sure how my father would feel about this. He didn’t care much for accolades. He’d be more concerned about the design of the boat,” Hobie’s son, Jeff Alter, said at the ribbon-cutting. “But I know he’d be proud of this design. It’s unbelievable to see this incredible memorial for my father today.”

The Hobie Memorial awaits a few last-minute details to be finalized before it is ready for public viewing. It’s the first monument erected for Watermen’s Plaza. The park will pay tribute to local icons that contributed to the surf industry.