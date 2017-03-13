Guest speaker Terence Chatmon, CEO of Fellowship of Companies for Christ International, will talk during a free breakfast at Capo Beach Church from 8-10 a.m. on March 18. Chatmon will speak about racial reconciliation in his speech ,“Why We Must Love Beyond.”

Register to attend the event before March 15. Revelation 7:9, a San Clemente-based group looking to end racism in Orange County and across state lines, will host the event.

For more information, email Larry Prudholme at finishwell777@gmail.com. Registration is available at www.eventbrite.com.

Capo Beach Church is located at 25975 Domingo Avenue in Dana Point.