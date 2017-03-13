Guest speaker Terence Chatmon, CEO of Fellowship of Companies for Christ International, will talk during a free breakfast at Capo Beach Church from 8-10 a.m. on March 18. Chatmon will speak about racial reconciliation in his speech ,“Why We Must Love Beyond.”

Register to attend the event before March 15. Revelation 7:9, a San Clemente-based group looking to end racism in Orange County and across state lines, will host the event.

For more information, email Larry Prudholme at finishwell777@gmail.com. Registration is available at www.eventbrite.com.

Capo Beach Church is located at 25975 Domingo Avenue in Dana Point.

About The Author Dana Point Times

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>