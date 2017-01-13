Restaurant Owners Gear up for Restaurant Week

By Kristina Pritchett

During a typically slower period for the city’s restaurants, a week-long event aims to fill dining rooms with customers and city residents.

Restaurant Week, an event that will run from Jan. 21-29, will have more than a dozen of the city’s restaurants create special menu options and promotions to celebrate unique cuisine, cocktails and dining options.

“I really like that about the restaurants here, they’ll jump in. Jack (Loconsolo of Jack’s Restaurant and Bar) came up with the cool angle to promote the 1989 date and got a couple of other restaurants to do something similar,” said Heather Johnson, executive director of the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce.

Brio Tuscany Grille, for instance, will be serving a three-course meal for $19.89.

“I’m excited,” said Loconsolo. “I hope we can do this or something similar during the summer months when the trolley is running. It would be a great opportunity for our hotel guests.”

Participating restaurants include Craft House, Aveo Table and Bar, Stonehill Tavern, Bonjour Café and Bistro, Casanova, Good Choice Sushi, Brio Tuscany Grille, Mahe, Jack’s Restaurant and Bar, The Point, Pepi’s Sports Bar and Grill, StillWater Spirits & Sounds, Coastal Kitchen and Luxe Restaurant & Martini Bar.

“Restaurant Week is a great time to gather with family and friends and share a delicious meal right here in Dana Point,” said Mayor Debra Lewis. “Whether you enjoy a new dining experience or savor an old favorite, I encourage everyone to celebrate Dana Point’s exciting and varied restaurant choices.”

For more information, visit www.danapointchamber.com.