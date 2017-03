Deputy Matt Timmins, the Dana Hills High School Resource Officer and Mike Darnold, family support for the city and the high school, will lead a 60-minute presentation followed by a Q & A on Tuesday, March 28.

The presentation will cover what parents need to know in 2017, cell phone etiquette, high-risk trends for teens and how to talk to teens about marijuana and e-cigarettes.

The presentation will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Porthole Theater.