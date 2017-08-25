By Kristina Pritchett

Registration for Relay for Life Dana Point-Laguna Beach is open.

Relay for Life is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society where team members take turns walking around a designated path for 24 hours. The event also remembers loved ones whom have lost their battle to cancer and honors survivors with different laps and ceremonies.

The event is scheduled for Sept. 16-17 in Lantern Bay Park.

The opening ceremony begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, and the first lap, the survivors lap, will begin around 10:30 a.m.

Closing ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.

For more information, to donate or sign up, visit www.relay.acsevents.org.

Lantern Bay Park is located at 25111 Park Lantern, Dana Point.