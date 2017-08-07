Registration for Lantern District Car Show Open

Dana Point Times

Registration for the Dana Point Lantern District Classic Car & Motorcycle show is open.

The event is held by the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce and features custom and classic cars and motorcycles along Del Prado.

The event will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Admission is free for spectators.

Registration to enter a car or motorcycle can be found at www.danapointchamber.com.

Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are also available by visiting the Chamber’s website or emailing operations@danapointchamber.com.