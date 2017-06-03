Registration for City Sports Leagues Open

Dana Point Times

Registration for the City of Dana Point’s adult sports leagues is now open.

The recreation league’s popular summer offerings include co-ed kickball and co-ed slow-pitch softball. Both leagues are set to run from July 10 to August 30. Registration for both leagues is open until June 23, or when the leagues fill up.

The kickball league has two divisions, one for beginners and one for experienced teams. Cost to participate is $200 per team, or $25 per person for individuals looking to join a team. Both kickball leagues have Monday and Wednesday divisions.

The co-ed slow-pitch softball league also has divisions on Monday and Wednesday. Cost to join is $350 per team.

Registration costs do not cover weekly umpire fees.

Event organizers suggest each kickball and softball team field at least 10 players, with a maximum of 20. There must be an equal amount of women and men on the field.

All games are played at the Del Obispo fields adjacent to the Dana Point Community Center.

For more information or to register, visit www.danapoint.org or email Kolleen Wallace at kwallace@danapoint.org.