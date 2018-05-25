Register Now for USA Surfing Championships June 11-14

Registration is open now for SUP surf, adult shortboard, all longboard and adaptive divisions. This event serves as USA Adaptive Surf Team and SUP Surf Team trials. If surfers participated in NSSA Easterns, West Coast Championships or Hawaii Championships, or any of the ESA Regional Championships or WSA West Coast Championships in adult shortboard and any longboard division, those surfers are eligible for the USA Surfing Championships at Oceanside Harbor North Jetty. All SUP surfers and adaptive surfers are also eligible for USA Surfing Championships and Team Trials. The SUP Surf and Adaptive Surf Teams will be named based on these events. $200 per division. Prices to increase to $250 after Friday, June 1. No entries after Sunday, June 6. Go to www.usa-oside.surfsignup.com to enter now.

