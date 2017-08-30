The American Red Cross and Sport Clips Haircuts are teaming up in September to help replenish the blood supply by offering those who give blood or platelets a coupon for a free haircut.

Those who donate from Sept. 1-30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email several days after their donations, according to a press release.

In Dana Point, residents can visit the Laguna Cliffs Marriot Resort on Sept. 14 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Drives will be held in San Clemente on Sept. 7 at Coldwell Banker Beachside from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., on Sept. 8 at San Clemente Community Center from 1-7 p.m., and on Sept. 12 at Christ Lutheran Church from 12:30-6:30 p.m.

In San Juan Capistrano, a drive will be held at South Coast Christian Church on Sept. 7 from 9:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

Those interested can make an appointment to donate online at www.redcrossblood.org or by calling 1.800.733.2767.