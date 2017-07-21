Recreation League Roundup: Week 2

Dana Point Times

The City of Dana Point’s adult recreation league summer season is in full swing. This week marked the second full week of action, and teams are already starting to hit their stride.

Here is a breakdown of this week’s games.

Monday Kickball

The District Salon and Drinkers with a Kicking Problem both notched wins this week and improved to 2-0 in the season. After falling short last week, Swallow’s Inn picked up a 6-3 win over Pitch Please.

Monday Softball

The Monday softball slate was full of runaway victories this week, as The Gimps, Dead Pull and Feel the Heat won their games by a combined 58-10 margin. The most lopsided win came from The Gimps, who defeated Laguna Cliffs Marriot 21-1. Feel the Heat beat Bullets, 24-5.

Wednesday Beginner Kickball

Codgers & Kids and One Kick Wonders both improved their records to 2-0 following wins over Bemus Ballers and Kickball Krew, respectively. Athlete’s Foot and Team Smith drew to a rare 2-2 tie.

Wednesday Advanced Kickball

Only three teams play in the Wednesday night advanced kickball league, and so far the three have been trading victories. Grasskickers remains unbeaten following a 9-0 shutout of Luxe n Libre. Luxe n Libre also lost to Hennessey’s 3-2.