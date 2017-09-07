Reality Party for Parents, a free event, will allow community members to engage in an activity similar to a typical house party in South Orange County.

Those who attend will be able to view various scenes that feature topics such as underage drinking, cyber safety and more.

In collaboration with local law enforcement and mental health professionals, the National Council on Alcoholism & Drug Dependence will host a debrief session to provide a forum where parents and community members can discuss questions, thoughts and concerns related to the topics.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9. Tours begin at 3 p.m.

The event will be held at the Community Health Enrichment Collaborative Family Resource Center, located at 27412 Calle Arroyo, San Juan Capistrano.

For additional information, contact Alejandra Vaca at 949.595.2288 x319 or email avaca@ncaddoc.org. Online registration is available at www.ncaddoc.ticketleap.com/rp2/details.