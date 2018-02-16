Ready to Run: San Clemente Christian School Invites Wounded Warrior Marines to Lead Annual Jog-A-Thon Warmups

By Daniel Ritz, Dana Point Times

For the 2018 San Clemente Christian School (SCCS) Jog-A-Thon, held on Feb. 9, SCCS Principal Rebecca Romo and school staff welcomed Staff Sgt. Michael Pride of the United States Marine Corps and the Wounded Warriors Project along with six Wounded Warrior Marines to properly warm-up and motivate the more than 100 students and parents participating.

Pride, also a track and field coach for the Marine Corps, led the students through a series of aerobic warm-up stretches before the students set off on their Jog-A-Thon. Students would walk, jog or run as many laps around the man-made track in the back lot. Students, and their parents, had solicited sponsorship through by-lap pledge dedications and flat donations. Donations were taken for as little as $.50 a lap and as much as $750.

Pride proved effective in motivating the youth at SCCS as inspired students turned in never-before-seen performances, such as eighth-grader Charlie Banks who did an all-time record of 100 laps, most of which to assist her younger schoolmates.

The youngest participant, a 5-year-old, successfully completed five laps.

SCCS Jog-A-Thon Chairwoman Palina Harrington described the event as a fundraiser for enrichment and leadership programs at SCCS. Proceeds from the Jog-A-Thon, now in its second year and an important fundraiser for the school, support the school’s science lab, STEAM activities, physical education equipment, teacher mini-grants, ASB, field trips and more.

This year, SCCS also accepted business donations. As of Feb. 16, SCCS was more than half-way to its goal of $10,000.

