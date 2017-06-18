Ray Lutz, founder of Citizens’ Oversight, will provide a presentation on nuclear waste at San Onofre during the upcoming Sea Drinks event.

Lutz will also take questions and discuss concerns with those who attend.

A suggested donation of $5 is requested to benefit citizensoversight.org.

Sea Drinks meets once a month at local restaurants and bars to discuss and raise awareness of environmental issues threatening the ocean ecosystem.

Sea Drinks will be held at Hennessey’s Tavern Dana Point at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 22. The talk will begin at 7 p.m.