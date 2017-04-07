By Kristina Pritchett

Construction of underground parking for the Raintree project in Town Center could be underway in May following SDGE’s scheduled removal of overhead power lines, according to Raintree Partners.

Jason Check, managing director at Raintree, said they have recently completed the underground conduit necessary to remove and relocate the overhead lines at the property.

The project will include 109 residential units and 27,000 square feet of commercial space for restaurants, shops and public courtyard space.

“We’ve also installed new underground water and gas lines to service our building,” Check said in an email.

Check said the project is still on track to open in spring 2018, and they do not have any road closures planned for April.