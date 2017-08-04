Raintree Partners Begin Construction on Prado West

By Kristina Pritchett

Officials at Raintree Partners announced construction has begun on the mixed-use multi-family property in the Lantern District.

Prado West will include 109 luxury residences with nearly 3,000 square feet of restaurants, shops and public outdoor space.

According to a press release, residents including the mayor, have worked with Raintree on some of the project’s specifications.

“Specifically, Raintree Partners has increased public courtyard space within its project, eliminated the project’s controversial roof decks and reduced the height of several elevator towers at the building,” according to a statement by Raintree.

Jason Check, managing director for Raintree, said since the company has become involved with the project, they’ve been working to address some of the concerns from the community.

“We are very excited about the future of the Lantern District and are fortunate to be a part of its revitalization,” Check said in a statement. “Our goal is to create a place that connects people and businesses, increases the walkability of the city’s Lantern District, and drives economic growth by attracting desirable new retailers and restaurants to the community.”

During the construction, one block of Amber Lantern between PCH and Del Prado Avenue will be closed. While closed, drivers traveling west on PCH can access Del Prado by using Ruby Lantern. Eastbound PCH traffic can access Del Prado by using Violet Lantern. To access businesses with entrances on the alley south of PCH, drivers can use the temporary access driveway from PCH.

Officials said they anticipate Amber Lantern reopening in early 2019, but could not confirm a date.

Officials say the project will be completed in early 2019.

Construction phases for the project include the commencement of vertical construction, re-opening of Amber Lantern, the opening of Prado West and the opening of the garage for public use.

For more information, visit www.pradowest.com.

Photo Gallery of 26-986 Amber-Lantern-Courtyard-(WEB) Renderings of Prado West show what the completed Pacific Coast Highway project could look like. Photo: Courtesy of Raintree Partners 26-986 Amber-Lantern-&-PCH-Intersection-(WEB) Renderings of Prado West show what the completed Pacific Coast Highway project could look like. Photo: Courtesy of Raintree Partners 26-986 Violet-Lantern-&-PCH-(WEB) Renderings of Prado West show what the completed Pacific Coast Highway project could look like. Photo: Courtesy of Raintree Partners Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY