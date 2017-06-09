Picket Fence Media’s new Group Managing Editor Rachael Mattice

By Norb Garrett, owner and publisher of the Dana Point Times

We’re pleased to announce and welcome Rachael Mattice to the Picket Fence Media team. Rachael joins us as our new Group Managing Editor. An excellent writer and editor, Rachael joins us after gaining experience at such media outlets as OC Weekly and The Indianapolis Star. She also worked most recently as managing editor for the content team of a local health services company and has been living in the San Clemente area for the past few months. Welcome aboard, Rachael!

 

About The Author Dana Point Times

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>