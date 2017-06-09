By Norb Garrett, owner and publisher of the Dana Point Times

We’re pleased to announce and welcome Rachael Mattice to the Picket Fence Media team. Rachael joins us as our new Group Managing Editor. An excellent writer and editor, Rachael joins us after gaining experience at such media outlets as OC Weekly and The Indianapolis Star. She also worked most recently as managing editor for the content team of a local health services company and has been living in the San Clemente area for the past few months. Welcome aboard, Rachael!