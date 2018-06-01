Post Office Changes Access Due to P.O Box Break-Ins

By Daniel Ritz

Due to a series of P.O. box break-ins, the United States Postal Service (USPS) office on Del Prado Avenue has recently had to lock their outer doors after business hours. Previously, the outer doors allowed customers to access their P.O. boxes, shipping materials as well as other USPS materials.

A USPS representative said that the changes were not due to any one particular incident and had been in the works for months.

The USPS office in Capistrano Beach began similar procedures earlier this year. The representative was unable to confirm why the moves had not been made at the same time.

Currently, that USPS location is open 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and is closed on Sunday. Soon, only P.O. box holders will be able to enter the exterior portion of the post office through a coded lock only available to P.O. box holders. A timeline for that change was not available at press time. www.usps.com.