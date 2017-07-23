Police: Subject Armed and Barricaded in Dana Point Condo

An update was made at 5:53 p.m.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department officials said an incident involving a man barricaded inside a Dana Point condo is still ongoing.

On Sunday, July 23, officials said deputies responded to gunshots being heard on the 100 block on Centre Court in Dana Point.

Lane Lagaret, public information officer for OCSD, tweeted a woman exited the residence and stated it was accidental.

The man, Lagaret tweeted, still refuses to come out after several attempts.

At 5:50 p.m. OCSD officials said the man was still “held up” in his apartment and refused to leave. They also said a search warrant will be sought for the residence.

The incident is still ongoing, officials said.

Lt. Wayne Rehnelt with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said the call came in around 11:24 a.m.

“We’re actively discussing what our options are,” Rehnelt said around 3 p.m.

Rehnelt said officers have been trying to communicate with the man but he will not come out of the condo. He added a woman did exit the condo and speak with police and she was being cooperative.

Rehnelt could not confirm if condos in the area have been evacuated.

Around 2:22 p.m.. Dana Point police tweeted an armed subject was barricaded in a condo at the Tennis Villas in Monarch Beach.

This is a developing story, updates will be posted as made available.