Police Services Announces Fourth of July 2017 Parking Program

With the Fourth of July approaching, the city of Dana Point along with Dana Point Police Services announced parking and road closures.

Below is some general information:

Harbor Shuttle : The Harbor Shuttle will run throughout the Harbor. The route includes Dana Point Harbor Drive, Island Way and Dana Drive.

: The Harbor Shuttle will run throughout the Harbor. The route includes Dana Point Harbor Drive, Island Way and Dana Drive. Overflow parking and shuttle : Overflow parking will be available at Dana Hills High School off Golden Lantern. The city will provided a continuous shuttle from the school from 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

: Overflow parking will be available at Dana Hills High School off Golden Lantern. The city will provided a continuous shuttle from the school from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Dana Point Harbor Drive-Generally no left turns: No left turns will be allowed on Dana Point Harbor Drive from PCH to Baby Beach. The two exceptions will be at Dana Point Harbor Drive/Embarcadero and at Dana Point Harbor Drive/Golden Lantern. Access to roadways and parking lots will only be available from eastbound Dana Point Harbor Drive.

No left turns will be allowed on Dana Point Harbor Drive from PCH to Baby Beach. The two exceptions will be at Dana Point Harbor Drive/Embarcadero and at Dana Point Harbor Drive/Golden Lantern. Access to roadways and parking lots will only be available from eastbound Dana Point Harbor Drive. Doheny State Beach : Access to public beach parking may be closed to all traffic when the lot becomes full.

: Access to public beach parking may be closed to all traffic when the lot becomes full. Island Way and Puerto Place: In an emergency condition, it’s possible Island Way or Puerto Place could close. If it is closed, and you need to access your business or boat, contact police sources at the road closure.

For questions or comments regarding the information, contact City Engineer Matt Sinacori during business hours at 949.248.3574 or by email at msinacori@danapoint.org.