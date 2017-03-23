Deputies from Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s DUI Enforcement Team will be deploying on Friday, March 24 to stop and arrest alcohol and drug-impaired drivers.

Patrols will begin at 7 p.m. and continue until 3 a.m., Saturday, March 25 in areas with high frequencies of DUI collisions and/or arrests in Dana Point and San Clemente.

According to OCSD, the effect of DUI checkpoints is a proven resource in reducing the number of people killed and injured in alcohol or drug involved crashes.

DUI Checkpoints are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests, according to OCSD.

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.