By Kristina Pritchett

Police say investigation is still ongoing regarding an April crash that led to the death of a Dana Point man.

Thomas Raith, 69 of Dana Point, died at the scene after being struck by a vehicle at the corner of Golden Lantern and Selva Road shortly before 3 p.m. on April 8.

Police say Raith was making a left-hand turn onto Golden Lantern when his PT Cruiser was struck on the driver’s side.

Lt. Mark Stichter with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said police are still working on a toxicology report.

Stichter said the length of the process is very normal.

“One thing to remember about these cases is that it was a major accident,” Stichter said. “The investigation is extremely complex, it’s very deliberate. The last thing we want to do is rush through and not get it right.”

He added the department’s goal is to complete the investigation.

“We’re not going to rush that, and we’re very interested in getting it right,” Stichter said. “Someone died in that crash and we have a responsibility to finish this out.”