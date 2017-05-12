Police Chief to Speak at Upcoming Coffee Chat

By Kristina Pritchett

The Dana Point Police Chief will be the featured guest during the Dana Point Civic Association’s Coffee Chat on Friday, May 19.

Police Chief Russ Chilton will discuss a variety of topics including the sheriff’s new facility at City Hall, crime statistics, the city’s neighborhood watch program as well as mailbox/package thefts.

Coffee Chat is held the third Friday of every month at Coffee Importers in the Dana Point Harbor.

Complimentary coffee will be provided for those who attend, courtesy of Jim Miller, DPCA president.