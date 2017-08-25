Police Chief Gives Monthly Update at City Council

By Kristina Pritchett

Dana Point Police Chief Lt. Russ Chilton will give a monthly report to City Council regarding crime statistics, events police services have been involved in and more.

In the report for August, Chilton presented crime statistics for July, which included two counts of robbery, five aggravated assaults, two residential burglaries, five vehicle burglaries, one commercial burglary, seven grand thefts, 19 petty thefts, 16 cases of vandalism, five stolen vehicles and two recovered stolen vehicles.

“Every city is unique to what they want to see [in the report,]” Chilton said. “I look forward to working with the city and Council to see what they want.”

One incident Chilton discussed involved deputies arresting a suspected drug dealer and seized 11.9 grams of methamphetamine, 24.5 grams of “Grey Death,” or heroin mixed with fentanyl, and 14.5 grams of “black tar heroin.”

At the time of the meeting, he said the criminal case against the man was pending.

Chilton said he would give these reports during the second meeting of every month.

“This is the beginning of something I hope we can build on,” Chilton said. “It will give the community time to look at it and make comments.”