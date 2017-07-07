Planning Commission Schedules Public Hearings on Hotel Site, Union Bank Property

By Kristina Pritchett

According to the Planning Commission agenda, a request regarding the Wave Resort and a project regarding the Union Bank in the Lantern District is scheduled to be discussed.

According to the public notice, the hotel will be a 57-room hotel with 4,000 square feet of restaurant space and outdoor dining, a 40-room hostel and a visitor center on Pacific Coast Highway.

Regarding the Union Bank site, the request is to relocate to the existing Union Bank to the first floor of an existing multi-tenant commercial building on Del Prado.

Each item has a public hearing where members from the public can give their opinions. The Commission could vote on a decision regarding the items during the meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 10 at 6 p.m. To view the agenda, click here.