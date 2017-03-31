Planning Commission OKs Antenna Location in Town Center

By Kristina Pritchett

Planning Commissioners recently approved two permits to allow the installation of roof-mounted commercial wireless telecommunication antennas on a building in Town Center.

The Commissioners voted 4-0, with Commissioner April O’Connor having recused herself from the vote, to allow Sprint PCS to install six antennas on the roof of 24661 Del Prado Avenue.

The antennas are being relocated from the Union Bank site, which is slated for redevelopment.

The six antennas with ancillary equipment will be housed inside two Fiber Reinforced Plastic structures that will extend 9 feet, 3 inches above the height of the existing roof, making the total building height 33 feet, 6 inches. The antennas will be covered by material to resemble a chimney.

According to the staff report, the antenna facility will not create a significant or meaningful blockage to public views, will be an enhancement to the city by providing additional communication capabilities, won’t interfere with the reception or transmission of other wireless telecommunication signals, will operate in compliance with all applicable federal safety regulations, and the public’s need for the use of the antenna facility has been documented.

Members of the public voiced their opposition to the antennas for health reasons and said six antennas would be “excessive” for Dana Point. City staff told the commissioners they do not have the jurisdiction to deny a project for health reasons.

To read the full report, visit www.danapoint.org/home/showdocument?id=21739.