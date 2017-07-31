Planning Commission Names Chair, Vice-Chair

Planning Commissioner Scott McKhann was named chairman during the Monday, July 24 Planning Commission meeting.

McKhann previously served as the vice-chair of the board and has been on the commission since May 2015.

Commissioner Danni Murphy was named vice-chair.

Murphy has also served on the Commission since May 2015.

Planning Commission is a decision-making body which reviews matters related to planning and development in the city. There are five members and are appointed by the City Council.