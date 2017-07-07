Planning Commission to Make Parking Recommendations to City Council

By Kristina Pritchett

Planning Commission unanimously approved to send a recommendation regarding parking to the City Council.

On Monday, June 26, Planning Commissioners received a presentation from Dr. Richard Wilson, who the city hired to hold workshops and look into the city’s parking.

The recommendations that will go to City Council include creating a parking oversight committee, if the Traffic Improvement Subcommittee’s jurisdiction doesn’t cover parking, and to prioritize the Lantern District’s parking first, followed by Doheny Village then city-wide.

The parking oversight committee could receive parking occupancy and financial monitoring reports, respond to issues and special events, promote shared parking arrangements and the leasing of parking for public uses and more, according to the report created by Wilson.

“I read the results, it’s clear to me that everyone is experiencing parking differently,” said Chariman Eric Nelson. “Priority one is to deal with the Lantern District, we need to focus on how we right a wrong then talk about how we address the issues in Doheny Village.”

The recommendations could be made during the Tuesday, July 18, meeting.

To read the survey results, and to read the report, click here.