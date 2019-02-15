Planning Commission Approves Project for ADA Compliance

By Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

The Dana Point Planning Commission approved a request for accessibility compliance (ADA) modifications, safety improvements, and to add changing cabanas within the existing outdoor shower area at Monarch Beach Resort.

A Coastal Development Permit (CDP) is required for projects that include improvements within 300 feet of the mean high tide line and the first public street.

Wayne Rayfield was one of three speakers during the public hearing to voice approval of the project.

“My wife and I have owned property here since 20 years before the incorporation of the city. We have lived permanently in Monarch Bay since 1994, and we completely support this item on your agenda and hope you will approve the coastal development permit. It is vital to comply with the ADA statute,” Rayfield said.

The two other speakers were also longtime residents of Monarch Beach Club in favor of the upgrades.

According to the agenda report, none of the proposed improvements would impact access or any sensitive habitat, as the proposed improvements would not expand the existing development footprint, and all areas of work have already been developed and operating as part of the Monarch Bay Beach Club.

The commission unanimously approved the coastal development permit.

WHAT’S NEXT: Before the adjournment of the planning commission meeting, Chair Roy Dohner recognized Commissioner Danni Murphy for her service as chair with a special plaque. On Monday, Jan. 28, there was an adjustment in leadership for the Dana Point Planning Commission. At the start of the regularly scheduled meeting, Commissioner Scott McKhann nominated Commissioner Roy Dohner as chair to take over for Chair Danni Murphy, and for Commissioner Mary Opel to take over Dohner’s position as vice chair. The commission unanimously approved the motion, with Commissioner Eric Nelson absent for the meeting.

The next regular meeting for the planning commission is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. at City Council Chamber, 33282 Golden Lantern. –LB