Planning Commission Approves Program for Upgraded Signs, Includes Bear Coast Coffee

By Lillian Boyd

Customers at Bear Coast Coffee will soon see official signage outside Dana Point’s new cafe. Raintree Pacifica LLC, developers for La Plaza Pacifica, obtained approval for a Sign Program Permit that will allow businesses to upgrade or add new signs at the building between La Plaza and Pacific Coast Highway, near Golden Lantern Road.

The proposal passed with a 4-0 vote, with Commissioner Scott McKhann absent. Afterward, Chair Danni Murphy commended Allen Chuang, a development associate for Raintree Pacifica, for the work the company has accomplished in transforming the building.

“This truly shows what a wonderful project [Raintree Pacifica has]. It’s certainly made that area in the plaza sparkle. That’s something to be proud of here in Dana Point,” Murphy said.

The Planning Commission will not be meeting on Monday, Nov. 12 because the city will observe Veterans Day. City staff recommended to commissioners that there be a Planning Commission meeting added to the remaining two scheduled through this year. The commission plans to hold meetings on Nov. 26, Dec. 3 and Dec. 10.

Raintree Pacifica LLC will soon be based out of Dana Point. An office space on the second floor of the La Plaza Pacifica building, above Bear Coast Coffee, is undergoing construction for the development company’s headquarters. “[As a former Dana Point resident], I’m personally attached to this area. It’s a great community and we’ve excited to be here,” said Jason Check, Raintree Pacifica’s Managing Director.

Raintree staff members plan to move into the office space within the first week of November. —LB