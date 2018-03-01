Pipe Dreams: Feb. 2018

It’s safe to say it’s been a lackluster winter for surf here in South Orange County. In this is installment of “Pipe Dreams,” a new monthly photo series, local photo phenom Noah McPherson takes us back to better days when the air was a little bit warmer, the waves were little bit bigger, and we all were a little more….stoked. Stay tuned to www.danapointtimes.com for this monthly series. You can follow Noah on Instagram:@noahjim22
You can submit your surf photos for consideration in “Pipe Dreams” to dritz@picketfencemedia.com
