Pipe Dreams: Feb. 2018

It’s safe to say it’s been a lackluster winter for surf here in South Orange County. In this is installment of “Pipe Dreams,” a new monthly photo series, local photo phenom Noah McPherson takes us back to better days when the air was a little bit warmer, the waves were little bit bigger, and we all were a little more….stoked. Stay tuned to www.danapointtimes.com for this monthly series. You can follow Noah on Instagram:@noahjim22

You can submit your surf photos for consideration in “Pipe Dreams” to dritz@picketfencemedia.com

Pipe dreams. Salt Creek. Photo: Noah McPherson
Around the corner. Photo: Noah McPherson
Spring cleaning set. Photo: Noah McPherson
Racing time and space. Photo: Noah McPherson
Dawn patrols tend to be a blur. Photo: Noah McPherson
Pipe Dreams. Salt Creek. Photo: Noah McPherson
Golden hour. Photo: Noah McPherson
Surfers reflect on their session at Doheny State Beach. Photo: Noah McPherson
High and tight during an evening session. Photo: Noah McPherson