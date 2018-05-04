PHOTOS: Youth, Family Represented at Dana Point Grand Prix of Cycling

Photo Gallery
DPGP 2
Elevate-KHS’ Scott Law celebrates his men’s pro win flanked by medaling brothers Justin Williams (right) and Cory Williams (left). Photo: Eric Heinz
DPGP 3
Scott Law (center) crosses the finish line as the men’s pro winner with his Elevate-KHS teammates. Photo: Eric Heinz
IMG_7439
DPGP 1
iCademy’s Megan Jastrab, 16 years old, won the women’s professional race in a surprise. Photo: Eric Heinz
DPGP 5
Men’s racers gather at the start line in full gear at the Dana Point Grand Prix of Cycling. Photo: Eric Heinz
DPGP 6
Men’s racers break from the starting line at the Dana Point Grand Prix of Cycling. Photo: Eric Heinz.
DPGP 4
Racers fly by on the streets of the Lantern District in the 12th Dana Point Grand Prix of Cycling. Photo: Eric Heinz
IMG_6233
Compiled by Zach Cavanagh
The 12th annual Dana Point Grand Prix filled the streets of the Lantern District on Sunday, April 29.
There were kids races at midday and 45 medals handed out in the competitive races, but major results in the professional races highlighted the day.
The surprise women’s winner was a teenager, 16-year-old Megan Jastrab of the iCademy team. On the men’s side, Scott Law of the Elevate-KHS pro team took the win as brothers Justin Williams and Cory Williams, Law’s teammate, took silver and bronze.
The following are the podium results for all 15 races:
CRIT Men Cat 5: Gold – David Mayhew, Silver – Erick Herrera, Bronze – Irvin Zavaleta
CRIT Men Masters 55+ Cat 1/2/3/4: Gold – Chris Hahn, Silver – Richard Meeker, Bronze – Greg Fenton
CRIT Men Masters 60+ Cat 1/2/3/4: Gold – Daniel Nicolette, Silver – Cyril Hunte, Bronze – Dale Luedtke
CRIT Men Masters 30+ Cat 3/4: Gold – Jason Pedersen, Silver – Scott Walker, Bronze – John Saliamonas
CRIT Women Cat 3/4: Gold – Katie Mardayat, Silver – Paige Handy, Bronze – Emily Ball
CRIT Women Cat 5: Gold – Sheri Archibald, Silver – Marie Martinez, Bronze – Kerstin Caesar
CRIT Men Masters 45+ Cat 1/2/3/4: Gold – Thomas Robles, Silver – Espen Kateraas, Bronze – Victor Ayala
CRIT Men Masters 50+ Cat 1/2/3/4: Gold – Bart Clifford, Silver – Shaun Bagley, Bronze – Aaron Levin
CRIT Men Cat 2: Gold – Edgar Stepanyan, Silver – Jasper Verkuijl, Bronze – Juan Cisneros
CRIT Men Cat 3: Gold – Graysen Oldham, Silver – Douglas Plantada, Bronze – Osvaldo Mora
CRIT Men Cat 4: Gold – Indy Villacorta, Silver – Paul Cressey, Bronze – Nazaret Ruiz
CRIT Men Masters 35+ Cat 1/2/3: Gold – Charon Smith, Silver – Eric Anderson, Bronze – Espen Kateraas
CRIT Men Masters 40+ Cat 1/2/3: Gold – Philip Tinstman, Silver – Randall Coxworth, Bronze – Aaron Carreon
CRIT Women PRT Pro/Cat 1/2: Gold – Megan Jastrab, Silver – Valentina Scandolara, Bronze – Coryn Rivera
CRIT Men PRT Pro/Cat 1: Gold – Scott Law, Silver – Justin Williams, Bronze – Cory Williams
