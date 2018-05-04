PHOTOS: Youth, Family Represented at Dana Point Grand Prix of Cycling

Photo Gallery of DPGP 2 Elevate-KHS’ Scott Law celebrates his men’s pro win flanked by medaling brothers Justin Williams (right) and Cory Williams (left). Photo: Eric Heinz DPGP 3 Scott Law (center) crosses the finish line as the men’s pro winner with his Elevate-KHS teammates. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_7439 Elevate-KHS’ Scott Law celebrates his men’s pro win flanked by medaling brothers Justin Williams (right) and Cory Williams (left). Photo: Eric Heinz DPGP 1 iCademy’s Megan Jastrab, 16 years old, won the women’s professional race in a surprise. Photo: Eric Heinz DPGP 5 Men’s racers gather at the start line in full gear at the Dana Point Grand Prix of Cycling. Photo: Eric Heinz DPGP 6 Men’s racers break from the starting line at the Dana Point Grand Prix of Cycling. Photo: Eric Heinz. DPGP 4 Racers fly by on the streets of the Lantern District in the 12th Dana Point Grand Prix of Cycling. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_6233 Racers fly by on the streets of the Lantern District in the 12th Dana Point Grand Prix of Cycling. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_6325 Racers fly by on the streets of the Lantern District in the 12th Dana Point Grand Prix of Cycling. Photo: Eric Heinz Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

Compiled by Zach Cavanagh

The 12th annual Dana Point Grand Prix filled the streets of the Lantern District on Sunday, April 29.

There were kids races at midday and 45 medals handed out in the competitive races, but major results in the professional races highlighted the day.

The surprise women’s winner was a teenager, 16-year-old Megan Jastrab of the iCademy team. On the men’s side, Scott Law of the Elevate-KHS pro team took the win as brothers Justin Williams and Cory Williams, Law’s teammate, took silver and bronze.

The following are the podium results for all 15 races:

CRIT Men Cat 5: Gold – David Mayhew, Silver – Erick Herrera, Bronze – Irvin Zavaleta

CRIT Men Masters 55+ Cat 1/2/3/4: Gold – Chris Hahn, Silver – Richard Meeker, Bronze – Greg Fenton

CRIT Men Masters 60+ Cat 1/2/3/4: Gold – Daniel Nicolette, Silver – Cyril Hunte, Bronze – Dale Luedtke

CRIT Men Masters 30+ Cat 3/4: Gold – Jason Pedersen, Silver – Scott Walker, Bronze – John Saliamonas

CRIT Women Cat 3/4: Gold – Katie Mardayat, Silver – Paige Handy, Bronze – Emily Ball

CRIT Women Cat 5: Gold – Sheri Archibald, Silver – Marie Martinez, Bronze – Kerstin Caesar

CRIT Men Masters 45+ Cat 1/2/3/4: Gold – Thomas Robles, Silver – Espen Kateraas, Bronze – Victor Ayala

CRIT Men Masters 50+ Cat 1/2/3/4: Gold – Bart Clifford, Silver – Shaun Bagley, Bronze – Aaron Levin

CRIT Men Cat 2: Gold – Edgar Stepanyan, Silver – Jasper Verkuijl, Bronze – Juan Cisneros

CRIT Men Cat 3: Gold – Graysen Oldham, Silver – Douglas Plantada, Bronze – Osvaldo Mora

CRIT Men Cat 4: Gold – Indy Villacorta, Silver – Paul Cressey, Bronze – Nazaret Ruiz

CRIT Men Masters 35+ Cat 1/2/3: Gold – Charon Smith, Silver – Eric Anderson, Bronze – Espen Kateraas

CRIT Men Masters 40+ Cat 1/2/3: Gold – Philip Tinstman, Silver – Randall Coxworth, Bronze – Aaron Carreon

CRIT Women PRT Pro/Cat 1/2: Gold – Megan Jastrab, Silver – Valentina Scandolara, Bronze – Coryn Rivera

CRIT Men PRT Pro/Cat 1: Gold – Scott Law, Silver – Justin Williams, Bronze – Cory Williams

Full results via USA Cycling