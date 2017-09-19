PHOTOS: Thousands Fill Del Prado for Classic Car, Motorcycle Show

Photo Gallery of IMG_7501 More than 150 classic cars and motorcycles lined up along Del Prado during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_7503 More than 150 classic cars and motorcycles lined up along Del Prado during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_7507 More than 150 classic cars and motorcycles lined up along Del Prado during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_7510 More than 150 classic cars and motorcycles lined up along Del Prado during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_7512 More than 150 classic cars and motorcycles lined up along Del Prado during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_7514 More than 150 classic cars and motorcycles lined up along Del Prado during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_7516 More than 150 classic cars and motorcycles lined up along Del Prado during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_7520 More than 150 classic cars and motorcycles lined up along Del Prado during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_7525 More than 150 classic cars and motorcycles lined up along Del Prado during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_7527 More than 150 classic cars and motorcycles lined up along Del Prado during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_7531 More than 150 classic cars and motorcycles lined up along Del Prado during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_7535 More than 150 classic cars and motorcycles lined up along Del Prado during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_7540 More than 150 classic cars and motorcycles lined up along Del Prado during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_7545 More than 150 classic cars and motorcycles lined up along Del Prado during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_7547 More than 150 classic cars and motorcycles lined up along Del Prado during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_7555 More than 150 classic cars and motorcycles lined up along Del Prado during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_7556 More than 150 classic cars and motorcycles lined up along Del Prado during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_7561 More than 150 classic cars and motorcycles lined up along Del Prado during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_7566 More than 150 classic cars and motorcycles lined up along Del Prado during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_7570 More than 150 classic cars and motorcycles lined up along Del Prado during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_7571 More than 150 classic cars and motorcycles lined up along Del Prado during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_7576 More than 150 classic cars and motorcycles lined up along Del Prado during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_7580 More than 150 classic cars and motorcycles lined up along Del Prado during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

Thousands filled Del Prado to check out more than 100 classic cars and motorcycles on Sunday, Sept. 17 as part of the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show.

The event is held twice a year by the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the city of Dana Point.

Throughout the day, visitors are able to vote for their favorite car or motorcycle.

Below is a list of award winners

Best in Show – #126 Cisco Farias — 1951 Mercury, 2 door coupe, candy apple red

People's Choice —#192 Nicholas Frankovich — 1970 Daimler DS 420 Limousine, burgundy and silver

Mayor's Cup — #3 Marc Fields — 1960 Chevrolet Corvette, convertible, red and white

Best Modified American —#63 Clint Stark —1940 Ford Standard Station Wagon

Best Modified Foreign — #112 Russ Firestone —1953 MG TD, roadster convertible, grey

Best Mild Custom American —#155 Danny Penzer —1967 Chevrolet Nova, emerald turquoise

Best Mile Custom Foreign —#153 Jeff Funkhouser — 1973 Karman Ghia, rag top, burnt orange

Best Restored American —#190 Joseph Ventura — 1960 Chrysler New Yorker, dusk mauve

Best Restored Foreign —#53 Tony Bos — 1967 VW Bus 21 window, red and grey

Best Woodie —#23 Donnie Crevier — 1942 Ford Woodie Super Deluxe, blue

Best Flames —#18 Rick Lang — 1932 Ford Roadster, black and orange

Best Engine — #113 Chuck and Brendo Immormino — 1967 Chevrolet Camaro, blue

Best Interior — #154 Paul Brown — 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air, silver and black

Best Truck — #182 Michael Ortiz — 1950 Chevrolet 3100 Pick Up, orange

Best Finish —#102 Dennis Katovich — 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air, red and beige

Best Survivor —#34 Raymond Macdonald — 1939 Daimler V-4, silver

Best Paint — #132 Wayne Adkins — 1936 Ford Cabriolet, salsa red

Best Pinstripe — #194 Ed Vanklaveren — 1965 Buick Riviera, blue and silver

Best in Show Motorcycle — Marty Spalding — 1953 Ariel Square Four, black

Best Custom Motorcycle —Enzo Scognamiglio — 2016 Indian Chief Vintage, pearl and turquoise

—Enzo Scognamiglio — 2016 Indian Chief Vintage, pearl and turquoise Best Paint Motorcycle — Marty Spalding — 1915 Indian Twin 3 Speed, red

Raymond Macdonald was the recipient of the Best Survivor award during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Cisco Farias was the recipient of the Best in Show award during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Nicholas Frankovich was the recipient of the People's Choice award during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Marc Fields was the recipient of the Mayor's Cup award during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Tony Bos was the recipient of the Best Restored Foreign award during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Clint Stark was the recipient of the Best Modified American award during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Russ Firestone was the recipient of the Best Modified Foreign award during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Danny Penzer was the recipient of the Best Mild Custom American award during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Joseph Ventura was the recipient of the Best Restored American award during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Donnie Crevier was the recipient of the Best Woodie award during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Rick Lang was the recipient of the Best Flames award during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Paul Brown was the recipient of the Best Interior award during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Ed Vanklaveren was the recipient of the Best Pinstripe award during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Michael Ortiz was the recipient of the Best Truck award during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Dennis Katovich was the recipient of the Best Truck award during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Marty Spalding was the recipient of the Best in Show Motorcycle and Best Paint Motorcycle awards during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Enzo Scognamiglio was the recipient of the Best Best Custom Motorcycle award during the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett