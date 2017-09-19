DP LIVING, DP Living Headlines

PHOTOS: Thousands Fill Del Prado for Classic Car, Motorcycle Show

Thousands filled Del Prado to check out more than 100 classic cars and motorcycles on Sunday, Sept. 17 as part of the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show.

The event is held twice a year by the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the city of Dana Point.

Throughout the day, visitors are able to vote for their favorite car or motorcycle.

Below is a list of award winners

  • Best in Show – #126 Cisco Farias — 1951 Mercury, 2 door coupe, candy apple red
  • People’s Choice —#192 Nicholas Frankovich — 1970 Daimler DS 420 Limousine, burgundy and silver
  • Mayor’s Cup — #3 Marc Fields — 1960 Chevrolet Corvette, convertible, red and white
  • Best Modified American—#63 Clint Stark —1940 Ford Standard Station Wagon
  • Best Modified Foreign — #112 Russ Firestone —1953 MG TD, roadster convertible, grey
  • Best Mild Custom American —#155 Danny Penzer —1967 Chevrolet Nova, emerald turquoise
  • Best Mile Custom Foreign —#153 Jeff Funkhouser — 1973 Karman Ghia, rag top, burnt orange
  • Best Restored American —#190 Joseph Ventura — 1960 Chrysler New Yorker, dusk mauve
  • Best Restored Foreign —#53 Tony Bos — 1967 VW Bus 21 window, red and grey
  • Best Woodie —#23 Donnie Crevier — 1942 Ford Woodie Super Deluxe, blue
  • Best Flames —#18 Rick Lang — 1932 Ford Roadster, black and orange
  • Best Engine — #113 Chuck and Brendo Immormino — 1967 Chevrolet Camaro, blue
  • Best Interior — #154 Paul Brown — 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air, silver and black
  • Best Truck — #182 Michael Ortiz — 1950 Chevrolet 3100 Pick Up, orange
  • Best Finish —#102 Dennis Katovich — 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air, red and beige
  • Best Survivor  —#34 Raymond Macdonald — 1939 Daimler V-4, silver
  • Best Paint  — #132 Wayne Adkins — 1936 Ford Cabriolet, salsa red
  • Best Pinstripe — #194 Ed Vanklaveren — 1965 Buick Riviera, blue and silver
  • Best in Show Motorcycle — Marty Spalding — 1953 Ariel Square Four, black
  • Best Custom Motorcycle  —Enzo Scognamiglio — 2016 Indian Chief Vintage, pearl and turquoise
  • Best Paint Motorcycle — Marty Spalding — 1915 Indian Twin 3 Speed, red

