Photos: South Orange County School of the Arts to Perform Shrek at Dana Hills High School

Photo Gallery
IMG_6597
Jason Rothman will play Shrek in the upcoming rendition of South Orange County School of the Arts "Shrek the Musical." Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6600
Jason Rothman will play Shrek in the upcoming rendition of South Orange County School of the Arts "Shrek the Musical." Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6601
Jason Rothman will play Shrek in the upcoming rendition of South Orange County School of the Arts "Shrek the Musical." Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6624
Clayton Walker will play Pinocchio in the upcoming South Orange County School of the Arts rendition of "Shrek the Musical." Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6629
Clayton Walker will play Pinocchio in the upcoming South Orange County School of the Arts rendition of "Shrek the Musical." Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6636
Dylan Dusablon, Dylan Avillanoza and Parker Kelley will play the Three Pigs in the upcoming South Orange County School of the Arts rendition of "Shrek the Musical." Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6643
South Orange County School of the Arts presents "Shrek the Musical" from March 22-25 at Dana Hills School. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6674
South Orange County School of the Arts presents "Shrek the Musical" from March 22-25 at Dana Hills School. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6699
South Orange County School of the Arts presents "Shrek the Musical" from March 22-25 at Dana Hills School. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6731
Jason Rothman and Jimmy Quick will star as Shrek and Donkey in the upcoming South Orange County School of the Arts rendition of "Shrek the Musical." Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6750
Jeremy Ingraham will play Lord Farquaad in the upcoming South Orange County School of the Arts rendition of "Shrek the Musical." Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6802
Jeremy Ingraham will play Lord Farquaad in the upcoming South Orange County School of the Arts rendition of "Shrek the Musical." Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6814
South Orange County School of the Arts presents "Shrek the Musical" from March 22-25 at Dana Hills School. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6841
Taylor Evans will play Young Fiona in the upcoming South Orange County School of the Arts rendition of"Shrek the Musical" from March 22-25 at Dana Hills School. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6851
Lauren Stevens will play Teen Fiona in the upcoming South Orange County School of the Arts' rendition of "Shrek the Musical" from March 22-25 at Dana Hills School. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6860
Ashley Patrick will play Fiona in the upcoming South Orange County School of the Arts' rendition of "Shrek the Musical" from March 22-25 at Dana Hills School. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6871
Ashley Patrick will play Fiona in the upcoming South Orange County School of the Arts' rendition of "Shrek the Musical" from March 22-25 at Dana Hills School. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6874
South Orange County School of the Arts presents "Shrek the Musical" from March 22-25 at Dana Hills School. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
The well-known story of an orge and some fairy tale creatures comes to life when South Orange County School of the Arts presents Shrek the Musical on stage this week.
Shrek will run in the Porthole Theater at Dana Hills High School from Wednesday, March 22 to Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. with an additional show on Saturday, March 25 at 1 p.m.
The cast includes:
Jason Rothman as Shrek
Jimmy Quick as Donkey
Jeremy Ingraham as Lord Farquaad
Ashley Patrick as Fiona
Sarah Glick as Gingy/Sugar Plum Fairy
Michel Csermak as the Big Bad Wolf
Desiree Sabri as Elf
Aidan Newboles as Papa Bear
Greer Albaugh as Mama Bear
Amy Valencia as Baby Bear
William Campisano as Pied Piper/Baby Shrek/Grumpy
Lauren Stevens as Teen Fiona/Mouse/Ray/Guard
Dominic Andraos as Thelonius/King Harold
Katie Kivinski as Drago/Mama Ogre
Clayton Walker as Pinocchio
Sophie Lindborg as Ugly Duckling
Mikayla LoBasso as Wicked Witch
Dylan Dusablon, Dylan Avillanoza and Parker Kelley as the Three Pigs
Makena Green as Fairy Godmother
Taylor Evans as Young Fiona/Mouse/Rat/Guard
Jacob Harkey as Captain of the Guard/Papa Ogre/Bishop
Kate Simpson as Queen Lillian/Greeter/Knight
The actors will be accompanied by the SOCSA pit orchestra.
Tickets for students and seniors are $12 and $15 for adults and can be purchased at www.socsarts.org or by calling 949.240.1994.
comments (0)