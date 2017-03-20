EYE ON DP, News Headlines

Photos: South Orange County School of the Arts to Perform Shrek at Dana Hills High School

Photo Gallery

The well-known story of an orge and some fairy tale creatures comes to life when South Orange County School of the Arts presents Shrek the Musical on stage this week.

Shrek will run in the Porthole Theater at Dana Hills High School from Wednesday, March 22 to Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. with an additional show on Saturday, March 25 at 1 p.m.

The cast includes:

Jason Rothman as Shrek
Jimmy Quick as Donkey
Jeremy Ingraham as Lord Farquaad
Ashley Patrick as Fiona
Sarah Glick as Gingy/Sugar Plum Fairy
Michel Csermak as the Big Bad Wolf
Desiree Sabri as Elf
Aidan Newboles as Papa Bear
Greer Albaugh as Mama Bear
Amy Valencia as Baby Bear
William Campisano as Pied Piper/Baby Shrek/Grumpy
Lauren Stevens as Teen Fiona/Mouse/Ray/Guard
Dominic Andraos as Thelonius/King Harold
Katie Kivinski as Drago/Mama Ogre
Clayton Walker as Pinocchio
Sophie Lindborg as Ugly Duckling
Mikayla LoBasso as Wicked Witch
Dylan Dusablon, Dylan Avillanoza and Parker Kelley as the Three Pigs
Makena Green as Fairy Godmother
Taylor Evans as Young Fiona/Mouse/Rat/Guard
Jacob Harkey as Captain of the Guard/Papa Ogre/Bishop
Kate Simpson as Queen Lillian/Greeter/Knight

The actors will be accompanied by the SOCSA pit orchestra.

Tickets for students and seniors are $12 and $15 for adults and can be purchased at www.socsarts.org or by calling 949.240.1994.

About The Author Dana Point Times

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>