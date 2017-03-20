Photos: South Orange County School of the Arts to Perform Shrek at Dana Hills High School

Photo Gallery of IMG_6597 Jason Rothman will play Shrek in the upcoming rendition of South Orange County School of the Arts "Shrek the Musical." Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6600 Jason Rothman will play Shrek in the upcoming rendition of South Orange County School of the Arts "Shrek the Musical." Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6601 Jason Rothman will play Shrek in the upcoming rendition of South Orange County School of the Arts "Shrek the Musical." Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6624 Clayton Walker will play Pinocchio in the upcoming South Orange County School of the Arts rendition of "Shrek the Musical." Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6629 Clayton Walker will play Pinocchio in the upcoming South Orange County School of the Arts rendition of "Shrek the Musical." Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6636 Dylan Dusablon, Dylan Avillanoza and Parker Kelley will play the Three Pigs in the upcoming South Orange County School of the Arts rendition of "Shrek the Musical." Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6643 South Orange County School of the Arts presents "Shrek the Musical" from March 22-25 at Dana Hills School. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6674 South Orange County School of the Arts presents "Shrek the Musical" from March 22-25 at Dana Hills School. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6699 South Orange County School of the Arts presents "Shrek the Musical" from March 22-25 at Dana Hills School. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6731 Jason Rothman and Jimmy Quick will star as Shrek and Donkey in the upcoming South Orange County School of the Arts rendition of "Shrek the Musical." Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6750 Jeremy Ingraham will play Lord Farquaad in the upcoming South Orange County School of the Arts rendition of "Shrek the Musical." Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6802 Jeremy Ingraham will play Lord Farquaad in the upcoming South Orange County School of the Arts rendition of "Shrek the Musical." Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6814 South Orange County School of the Arts presents "Shrek the Musical" from March 22-25 at Dana Hills School. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6841 Taylor Evans will play Young Fiona in the upcoming South Orange County School of the Arts rendition of"Shrek the Musical" from March 22-25 at Dana Hills School. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6851 Lauren Stevens will play Teen Fiona in the upcoming South Orange County School of the Arts' rendition of "Shrek the Musical" from March 22-25 at Dana Hills School. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6860 Ashley Patrick will play Fiona in the upcoming South Orange County School of the Arts' rendition of "Shrek the Musical" from March 22-25 at Dana Hills School. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6871 Ashley Patrick will play Fiona in the upcoming South Orange County School of the Arts' rendition of "Shrek the Musical" from March 22-25 at Dana Hills School. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6874 South Orange County School of the Arts presents "Shrek the Musical" from March 22-25 at Dana Hills School. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6887 South Orange County School of the Arts presents "Shrek the Musical" from March 22-25 at Dana Hills School. Photo: Kristina Pritchett Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

The well-known story of an orge and some fairy tale creatures comes to life when South Orange County School of the Arts presents Shrek the Musical on stage this week.

Shrek will run in the Porthole Theater at Dana Hills High School from Wednesday, March 22 to Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. with an additional show on Saturday, March 25 at 1 p.m.

The cast includes:

Jason Rothman as Shrek

Jimmy Quick as Donkey

Jeremy Ingraham as Lord Farquaad

Ashley Patrick as Fiona

Sarah Glick as Gingy/Sugar Plum Fairy

Michel Csermak as the Big Bad Wolf

Desiree Sabri as Elf

Aidan Newboles as Papa Bear

Greer Albaugh as Mama Bear

Amy Valencia as Baby Bear

William Campisano as Pied Piper/Baby Shrek/Grumpy

Lauren Stevens as Teen Fiona/Mouse/Ray/Guard

Dominic Andraos as Thelonius/King Harold

Katie Kivinski as Drago/Mama Ogre

Clayton Walker as Pinocchio

Sophie Lindborg as Ugly Duckling

Mikayla LoBasso as Wicked Witch

Dylan Dusablon, Dylan Avillanoza and Parker Kelley as the Three Pigs

Makena Green as Fairy Godmother

Taylor Evans as Young Fiona/Mouse/Rat/Guard

Jacob Harkey as Captain of the Guard/Papa Ogre/Bishop

Kate Simpson as Queen Lillian/Greeter/Knight

The actors will be accompanied by the SOCSA pit orchestra.

Tickets for students and seniors are $12 and $15 for adults and can be purchased at www.socsarts.org or by calling 949.240.1994.