PHOTOS: Sabroso Festival Brings the Heat to Doheny

IMG_5467
Metalachi rocked the Sabroso Festival stage on Saturday at Doheny State Beach. Photo: Allison Jarrell
IMG_5791
IMG_5727
IMG_5484
IMG_5900
IMG_5997
IMG_5937
IMG_6290
IMG_6474
Unwritten Law performs at the Sabroso Festival on Saturday at Doheny State Beach. Photo: Allison Jarrell
IMG_6517
IMG_6570
IMG_6575
IMG_6620
IMG_6359
Lucha Libre wrestlers perform in between sets at the Sabroso Festival. Photo: Allison Jarrell
IMG_6426
Spectators watch Lucha Libre wrestlers perform in between sets at the Sabroso Festival. Photo: Allison Jarrell
IMG_6764
IMG_6815
IMG_6845
IMG_6925
IMG_6977
IMG_7160
IMG_7500
Orange County rock band Lit took the stage at Saturday’s Sabroso Festival. Photo: Allison Jarrell
IMG_7539
IMG_7590
IMG_7622
IMG_8745
Three lucky fans were invited to enjoy the entire Sum 41 set from on stage. Photo: Allison Jarrell
IMG_9085
Japanese competitive eater Takeru Kobayashi, who holds eight Guinness World Records, prepares for the Gringo Bandito Chronic Tacos challenge. Photo: Allison Jarrell
IMG_9247
Japanese competitive eater Takeru Kobayashi competes in the Gringo Bandito Chronic Tacos challenge. Photo: Allison Jarrell
IMG_9278
Japanese competitive eater Takeru Kobayashi competes in the Gringo Bandito Chronic Tacos challenge. Photo: Allison Jarrell
IMG_9410
Competitive eater Molly Schuyler came in second place with 139 tacos eaten in 10 minutes. Photo: Allison Jarrell
IMG_9431
Japanese competitive eater Takeru Kobayashi took first place with 159 tacos eaten in 10 minutes. Photo: Allison Jarrell
IMG_9498
The Offspring rocked the final set of the Sabroso Festival at Doheny State Beach. Photo: Allison Jarrell
IMG_9514
IMG_9553
IMG_9593
IMG_9645
