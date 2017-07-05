PHOTOS: Residents Celebrate Fourth of July Across Dana Point

Photo Gallery of July042017-DanaPoint-Zone57--11 An American Flag hung on a ship in the Dana Point Harbor on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Courtesy of Alan Gibby JordanAnast2 A patriotic surfer catches a wave on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Courtesy of Jordan Anast IMG_2725 Bently awaits the fireworks from his home in Dana Point on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Lauralyn Loynes IMG_2726 The city of Dana Point's firework show could be spotted from Pines Park in Capistrano Beach. Photo: Lauralyn Loynes July042017-DanaPoint-Zone57--50 Locals participated in the annual Dana Point Harbor water wars on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Courtesy of Alan Gibby July042017-DanaPoint-Zone57--18 Locals participated in the annual Dana Point Harbor water wars on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Courtesy of Alan Gibby July042017-DanaPoint-Zone57--17 Locals participated in the annual Dana Point Harbor water wars on Tuesday, July 4. To celebrate Independence Day, Dana Point locals took to the sandy beaches for a variety of activities.

Throughout the day, residents held barbecues on the beach, participated in the annual water wars in the Dana Point Harbor, and sat back to watch the city’s annual firework show at Doheny State Beach.

The Dana Point Times‘ readers submitted photos throughout the day across different social media platforms as well as emailing their submissions. Some of the photos will be featured in the July 7-13 edition.