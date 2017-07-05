DP LIVING, DP Living Headlines

PHOTOS: Residents Celebrate Fourth of July Across Dana Point

To celebrate Independence Day, Dana Point locals took to the sandy beaches for a variety of activities.

Throughout the day, residents held barbecues on the beach, participated in the annual water wars in the Dana Point Harbor, and sat back to watch the city’s annual firework show at Doheny State Beach.

The Dana Point Times‘ readers submitted photos throughout the day across different social media platforms as well as emailing their submissions. Some of the photos will be featured in the July 7-13 edition.

