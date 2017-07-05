PHOTOS: Residents Celebrate Fourth of July Across Dana Point

Photo Gallery
July042017-DanaPoint-Zone57--11
An American Flag hung on a ship in the Dana Point Harbor on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Courtesy of Alan Gibby
IMG_2725
Bently awaits the fireworks from his home in Dana Point on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Lauralyn Loynes
IMG_2726
The city of Dana Point's firework show could be spotted from Pines Park in Capistrano Beach. Photo: Lauralyn Loynes
July042017-DanaPoint-Zone57--50
Locals participated in the annual Dana Point Harbor water wars on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Courtesy of Alan Gibby
July042017-DanaPoint-Zone57--18
Locals participated in the annual Dana Point Harbor water wars on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Courtesy of Alan Gibby
July042017-DanaPoint-Zone57--17
Locals participated in the annual Dana Point Harbor water wars on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Courtesy of Alan Gibby
July042017-DanaPoint-Zone57--15
Locals participated in the annual Dana Point Harbor water wars on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Courtesy of Alan Gibby
July042017-DanaPoint-Zone57--14
Locals participated in the annual Dana Point Harbor water wars on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Courtesy of Alan Gibby
July042017-DanaPoint-Zone57--8
Locals participated in the annual Dana Point Harbor water wars on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Courtesy of Alan Gibby
July042017-DanaPoint-Zone57--7
Locals participated in the annual Dana Point Harbor water wars on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Courtesy of Alan Gibby
July042017-DanaPoint-Zone57--6
Locals participated in the annual Dana Point Harbor water wars on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Courtesy of Alan Gibby
July042017-DanaPoint-Zone57--3
Doheny State Beach was filled with visitors on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Courtesy of Alan Gibby
JosephVasco
Locals participated in the annual Dana Point Harbor water wars on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Courtesy of Joseph Vasco
JordanAnast3
A patriotic surfer caught some waves on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Courtesy of Jordan Anast
JordanAnast
The City of Dana Point hosted the annual Firework show on Tuesday, July 4. The fireworks could be seen from multiple areas in the city. Photo: Courtesy of Jordan Anast
IMG_0169
The City of Dana Point held their annual firework show on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Allison Jarrell
IMG_0165
The City of Dana Point held their annual firework show on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Allison Jarrell
IMG_0141
The City of Dana Point held their annual firework show on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Allison Jarrell
IMG_0150
The City of Dana Point held their annual firework show on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Allison Jarrell
IMG_0135
The City of Dana Point held their annual firework show on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Allison Jarrell
IMG_0124
The City of Dana Point held their annual firework show on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Allison Jarrell
IMG_0119
The City of Dana Point held their annual firework show on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Allison Jarrell
IMG_0118
The City of Dana Point held their annual firework show on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Allison Jarrell
IMG_0075
The City of Dana Point held their annual firework show on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Allison Jarrell
IMG_0052
The City of Dana Point held their annual firework show on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Allison Jarrell
IMG_0050
The City of Dana Point held their annual firework show on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Allison Jarrell
IMG_0044
The City of Dana Point held their annual firework show on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Allison Jarrell
IMG_0038
The City of Dana Point held their annual firework show on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Allison Jarrell
IMG_0037
The City of Dana Point held their annual firework show on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Allison Jarrell
IMG_0029
The City of Dana Point held their annual firework show on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Allison Jarrell
IMG_0028
The City of Dana Point held their annual firework show on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Allison Jarrell
IMG_0027
The City of Dana Point held their annual firework show on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Allison Jarrell
IMG_0025
The City of Dana Point held their annual firework show on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Allison Jarrell
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
The City of Dana Point held their annual firework show on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Alex Paris
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
The City of Dana Point held their annual firework show on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Alex Paris
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
The City of Dana Point held their annual firework show on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Alex Paris
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
The City of Dana Point held their annual firework show on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Alex Paris
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
The City of Dana Point held their annual firework show on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Alex Paris
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
The City of Dana Point held their annual firework show on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Alex Paris
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
The City of Dana Point held their annual firework show on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Alex Paris
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
The City of Dana Point held their annual firework show on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Alex Paris
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
The City of Dana Point held their annual firework show on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Alex Paris
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
The City of Dana Point held their annual firework show on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Alex Paris
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
A firework exploded in the sky near Dohney State Beach on Tuesday, July 4. Photo: Alex Paris
To celebrate Independence Day, Dana Point locals took to the sandy beaches for a variety of activities.
Throughout the day, residents held barbecues on the beach, participated in the annual water wars in the Dana Point Harbor, and sat back to watch the city’s annual firework show at Doheny State Beach.
The Dana Point Times‘ readers submitted photos throughout the day across different social media platforms as well as emailing their submissions. Some of the photos will be featured in the July 7-13 edition.
