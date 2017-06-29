DP LIVING, DP Living Headlines

PHOTOS: Orange County Food, Wine and Music Festival Returns to Dana Point

 

The 5th annual Orange County Food, Wine and Music Festival returned to Sea Terrace Park on Saturday, June 24. Guests were able to try more than a dozen restaurant’s selections of fish, meats, sandwiches and more while tasting wines from an international and domestic selection. A variety of craft breweries offered tastings and bands such as No Duh, a tribute to No Doubt and Gwen Stefani, Faux Fighters, a tribute to the Foo Fighters and Dave Grohl, and 40oz. to Freedom, a tribute to Sublime, performed on the craft brew stage.

 

