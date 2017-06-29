PHOTOS: Orange County Food, Wine and Music Festival Returns to Dana Point

Photo Gallery of Food and Wine 1 Dianna Jimenez and Tom Rodgers dance to the music at the 2017 Orange County Food, Wine and Music Festival on Saturday, June 24, at Sea Terrance Community Park. Photo: Eric Heinz Food and Wine 2 Samples of dishes were provided in the VIP tent at the 2017 Orange County Food, Wine and Music Festival on Saturday, June 24, at Sea Terrance Community Park. Photo: Eric Heinz Food and Wine 3 From left, Eric Leckey, Ashely Carlisle and Maggie Xu pose with samples of wine at the 2017 Orange County Food, Wine and Music Festival on Saturday, June 24, at Sea Terrance Community Park. Photo: Eric Heinz Food and Wine 4 Wayne Yost sells popcorn at the 2017 Orange County Food, Wine and Music Festival on Saturday, June 24, at Sea Terrance Community Park. Photo: Eric Heinz Food and Wine 5 Avery Mahlstadt plays with a bubble wand as the adults enjoy some music at the 2017 Orange County Food, Wine and Music Festival on Saturday, June 24, at Sea Terrance Community Park. Photo: Eric Heinz Food and Wine 6 Paula Milkowski serves food at the 2017 Orange County Food, Wine and Music Festival on Saturday, June 24, at Sea Terrance Community Park. Photo: Eric Heinz Food and Wine 7 Rock bands performed at the 2017 Orange County Food, Wine and Music Festival on Saturday, June 24, at Sea Terrance Community Park. Photo: Eric Heinz Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

The 5th annual Orange County Food, Wine and Music Festival returned to Sea Terrace Park on Saturday, June 24. Guests were able to try more than a dozen restaurant’s selections of fish, meats, sandwiches and more while tasting wines from an international and domestic selection. A variety of craft breweries offered tastings and bands such as No Duh, a tribute to No Doubt and Gwen Stefani, Faux Fighters, a tribute to the Foo Fighters and Dave Grohl, and 40oz. to Freedom, a tribute to Sublime, performed on the craft brew stage.