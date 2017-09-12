DP LIVING, DP Living Headlines, EYE ON DP, News Headlines

PHOTOS: Ohana Festival Day 1 Rocks Doheny with Social Distortion, the Pixies

Photos by Allison Jarrell

The first day of the weekend-long Ohana Fest included performances by Social Distortion, the Pixies, TV on the Radio, The Orwells, Simon Townshend, Jade Jackson and Corey Harper.

