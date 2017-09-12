PHOTOS: Ohana Festival Day 1 Rocks Doheny with Social Distortion, the Pixies

IMG_6889
Eddie Vedder introduces his friend Simon Townshend before his set on Sept. 8. Photo: Allison Jarrell
Corey Harper performs at the Ohana Fest on Sept. 8. Photo: Allison Jarrell
Jade Jackson performs at the Ohana Fest on Sept. 8. Photo: Allison Jarrell
Jade Jackson performs at the Ohana Fest on Sept. 8. Photo: Allison Jarrell
A guitarist performs with Jade Jackson at the Ohana Fest on Sept. 8. Photo: Allison Jarrell
Jade Jackson performs at the Ohana Fest on Sept. 8. Photo: Allison Jarrell
The Orwells perform at the Ohana Fest on Sept. 8. Photo: Allison Jarrell
The Orwells perform at the Ohana Fest on Sept. 8. Photo: Allison Jarrell
The Orwells perform at the Ohana Fest on Sept. 8. Photo: Allison Jarrell
The Orwells perform at the Ohana Fest on Sept. 8. Photo: Allison Jarrell
The Orwells perform at the Ohana Fest on Sept. 8. Photo: Allison Jarrell
The Orwells perform at the Ohana Fest on Sept. 8. Photo: Allison Jarrell
Simon Townshend performs at the Ohana Fest on Sept. 8. Photo: Allison Jarrell
Simon Townshend performs at the Ohana Fest on Sept. 8. Photo: Allison Jarrell
Eddie Vedder makes a surprise appearance to perform with Simon Townshend during Townshend's set on Sept. 8. Photo: Allison Jarrell
TV on the Radio performs at the Ohana Fest on Sept. 8. Photo: Allison Jarrell
TV on the Radio performs at the Ohana Fest on Sept. 8. Photo: Allison Jarrell
TV on the Radio performs at the Ohana Fest on Sept. 8. Photo: Allison Jarrell
TV on the Radio performs at the Ohana Fest on Sept. 8. Photo: Allison Jarrell
TV on the Radio performs at the Ohana Fest on Sept. 8. Photo: Allison Jarrell
Hayden Bulloch, 17, of Dana Point, and Justin Johnson, 16, of San Clemente, dance in the front row while TV on the Radio plays at the Ohana Fest on Sept. 8. Photo: Allison Jarrell
Timmy Curran performs on the Tiki Stage at the Ohana Fest on Sept. 8. Photo: Allison Jarrell
Timmy Curran performs on the Tiki Stage at the Ohana Fest on Sept. 8. Photo: Allison Jarrell
The Pixies perform at the Ohana Fest on Sept. 8. Photo: Allison Jarrell
The Pixies perform at the Ohana Fest on Sept. 8. Photo: Allison Jarrell
The Pixies perform at the Ohana Fest on Sept. 8. Photo: Allison Jarrell
The Pixies perform at the Ohana Fest on Sept. 8. Photo: Allison Jarrell
The Pixies perform at the Ohana Fest on Sept. 8. Photo: Allison Jarrell
Social Distortion closes Day 1 of the Ohana Fest on Sept. 8. Photo: Allison Jarrell
Social Distortion closes Day 1 of the Ohana Fest on Sept. 8. Photo: Allison Jarrell
Social Distortion closes Day 1 of the Ohana Fest on Sept. 8. Photo: Allison Jarrell
Social Distortion closes Day 1 of the Ohana Fest on Sept. 8. Photo: Allison Jarrell
Social Distortion closes Day 1 of the Ohana Fest on Sept. 8. Photo: Allison Jarrell
Social Distortion closes Day 1 of the Ohana Fest on Sept. 8. Photo: Allison Jarrell
Social Distortion closes Day 1 of the Ohana Fest on Sept. 8. Photo: Allison Jarrell
Social Distortion closes Day 1 of the Ohana Fest on Sept. 8. Photo: Allison Jarrell
Social Distortion closes Day 1 of the Ohana Fest on Sept. 8. Photo: Allison Jarrell
Social Distortion closes Day 1 of the Ohana Fest on Sept. 8. Photo: Allison Jarrell
Photos by Allison Jarrell
The first day of the weekend-long Ohana Fest included performances by Social Distortion, the Pixies, TV on the Radio, The Orwells, Simon Townshend, Jade Jackson and Corey Harper.
