The Ocean Institute held mock cannon battles on Saturday, Jan. 7 with two visiting vessels. Photo: Alex Paris
Photos: Ocean Institute Holds Mock Cannon Battle

By Kristina Pritchett

On Saturday, firing cannons could be heard throughout Dana Point Harbor as the Ocean Institute held a mock cannon battle.

The Spirit of Dana Point, the Lady Washington and the Hawaiian Chieftain participated in the battle, allowing passengers about the Spirit to participate in festivities.

Those aboard the Institute’s vessel were able to raise the sails, and cheered as cannons were shot off.

The Lady Washington and the Hawaiian Chieftain are both visiting from Washington and are available for tours.

The battles will continue Saturday, Jan. 14 from 1-4 p.m. at the Institute. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.ocean-institute.org.

