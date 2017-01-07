Photos: Ocean Institute Holds Mock Cannon Battle

Photo Gallery
img_2332
Passengers aboard the 'Spirit of Dana Point' volunteered to raise the sails during a mock cannon battle on Saturday, Jan. 7. Photo: Alex Paris
img_2359
Passengers aboard the 'Spirit of Dana Point' volunteered to raise the sails during a mock cannon battle on Saturday, Jan. 7. Photo: Alex Paris
img_0162
Passengers aboard the 'Spirit of Dana Point' volunteered to raise the sails during a mock cannon battle on Saturday, Jan. 7. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
img_2375
The Ocean Institute held mock cannon battles on Saturday, Jan. 7 with two visiting vessels. Photo: Alex Paris
img_2401
Captain Jodi Williams steered the 'Spirit of Dana Point' during mock cannon battles on Saturday, Jan. 7. Photo: Alex Paris
img_2407
The Ocean Institute held mock cannon battles on Saturday, Jan. 7 with two visiting vessels. Photo: Alex Paris
img_2424
The Ocean Institute held mock cannon battles on Saturday, Jan. 7 with two visiting vessels. Photo: Alex Paris
img_2447
The Ocean Institute held mock cannon battles on Saturday, Jan. 7 with two visiting vessels. Photo: Alex Paris
img_2452
The Ocean Institute held mock cannon battles on Saturday, Jan. 7 with two visiting vessels. Photo: Alex Paris
img_2457
The Ocean Institute held mock cannon battles on Saturday, Jan. 7 with two visiting vessels. Photo: Alex Paris
img_2462
The Ocean Institute held mock cannon battles on Saturday, Jan. 7 with two visiting vessels. Photo: Alex Paris
img_2553
The Ocean Institute held mock cannon battles on Saturday, Jan. 7 with two visiting vessels. Photo: Alex Paris
img_2560
The Ocean Institute held mock cannon battles on Saturday, Jan. 7 with two visiting vessels. Photo: Alex Paris
img_2564
The Ocean Institute held mock cannon battles on Saturday, Jan. 7 with two visiting vessels. Photo: Alex Paris
img_2625
The Ocean Institute held mock cannon battles on Saturday, Jan. 7 with two visiting vessels. Photo: Alex Paris
img_2640
The Ocean Institute held mock cannon battles on Saturday, Jan. 7 with two visiting vessels. Photo: Alex Paris
img_2698
The Ocean Institute held mock cannon battles on Saturday, Jan. 7 with two visiting vessels. Photo: Alex Paris
img_0156
The Ocean Institute held mock cannon battles on Saturday, Jan. 7 with two visiting vessels. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
img_0161
The Ocean Institute held mock cannon battles on Saturday, Jan. 7 with two visiting vessels. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
img_0210
The Ocean Institute held mock cannon battles on Saturday, Jan. 7 with two visiting vessels. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
img_0220
The Ocean Institute held mock cannon battles on Saturday, Jan. 7 with two visiting vessels. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
img_0254
The Ocean Institute held mock cannon battles on Saturday, Jan. 7 with two visiting vessels. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
img_0262
The Ocean Institute held mock cannon battles on Saturday, Jan. 7 with two visiting vessels. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
img_0275
The Ocean Institute held mock cannon battles on Saturday, Jan. 7 with two visiting vessels. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
img_0289
The Ocean Institute held mock cannon battles on Saturday, Jan. 7 with two visiting vessels. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
img_0319
The Ocean Institute held mock cannon battles on Saturday, Jan. 7 with two visiting vessels. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
img_0323
The Ocean Institute held mock cannon battles on Saturday, Jan. 7 with two visiting vessels. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
img_0344
The Ocean Institute held mock cannon battles on Saturday, Jan. 7 with two visiting vessels. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
img_0378
The Ocean Institute held mock cannon battles on Saturday, Jan. 7 with two visiting vessels. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
img_0382
The Ocean Institute held mock cannon battles on Saturday, Jan. 7 with two visiting vessels. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
img_0394
The Ocean Institute held mock cannon battles on Saturday, Jan. 7 with two visiting vessels. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
img_0402
The Ocean Institute held mock cannon battles on Saturday, Jan. 7 with two visiting vessels. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
img_0421
Passengers aboard the 'Spirit of Dana Point' cheer as a cannon shoots toward other vessels during a mock cannon battle held by the Ocean Institute on Saturday, Jan. 7. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
img_0442
The Ocean Institute held mock cannon battles on Saturday, Jan. 7 with two visiting vessels. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
By Kristina Pritchett
On Saturday, firing cannons could be heard throughout Dana Point Harbor as the Ocean Institute held a mock cannon battle.
The Spirit of Dana Point, the Lady Washington and the Hawaiian Chieftain participated in the battle, allowing passengers about the Spirit to participate in festivities.
Those aboard the Institute’s vessel were able to raise the sails, and cheered as cannons were shot off.
The Lady Washington and the Hawaiian Chieftain are both visiting from Washington and are available for tours.
The battles will continue Saturday, Jan. 14 from 1-4 p.m. at the Institute. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.ocean-institute.org.
