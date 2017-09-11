DP LIVING, DP Living Headlines

PHOTOS: Ocean Institute Holds 33rd Annual Tall Ships Festival

Photo Gallery

Photos and Text by Kristina Pritchett

Mermaids, pirates and tall ships were the theme of the weekend when the Tall Ships Festival sailed into the Dana Point Harbor at the Ocean Institute.

The Ocean Institute’s 33rd annual festival featured a mermaid breakfast, pirate lessons, tall ship tours, reenactments, and of course, the mock cannon battles from Sept. 9-10.

The event kicked off with a Sails ‘N Ales party and the sunset parade of sails on Friday, Sept. 8.

Thousands filled the Institute’s docks to check out the vessels, celebrate the rich maritime history and participate in educational exhibits during the two-day festival.

For more information about the Ocean Institute, click here.

Below are photos from the mock cannon battle on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Photo Gallery

About The Author Dana Point Times

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>