PHOTOS: Ocean Institute Holds 33rd Annual Tall Ships Festival

Photo Gallery
IMG_6484
Guests interacted with mermaids during the 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival at the Ocean Institute on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6475
Guests interacted with mermaids during the 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival at the Ocean Institute on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6481
Guests interacted with mermaids during the 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival at the Ocean Institute on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6537
A variety of ships were open for guests to tour during the 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival at the Ocean Institute on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6543
A variety of ships were open for guests to tour during the 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival at the Ocean Institute on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6550
A variety of ships were open for guests to tour during the 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival at the Ocean Institute on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6562
Rachel turns the wheel on the Brig "Pilgrim" during the Ocean Institute's 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6565
Craftsman created various souvenirs for guests during the 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Ocean Institute. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6583
Los Rios Rock School provided music in the beer garden at the 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival at the Ocean Institute on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6595
Craftsman created various souvenirs for guests during the 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Ocean Institute. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6606
Actors reenacted nautical scenes during the Ocean Institute's 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6626
Actors reenacted nautical scenes during the Ocean Institute's 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6631
Actors reenacted nautical scenes during the Ocean Institute's 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6680
Actors reenacted nautical scenes during the Ocean Institute's 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6699
Actors reenacted nautical scenes during the Ocean Institute's 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6707
Actors reenacted nautical scenes during the Ocean Institute's 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6731
Actors reenacted nautical scenes during the Ocean Institute's 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6739
A variety of ships were open for guests to tour during the 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival at the Ocean Institute on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6747
A variety of ships were open for guests to tour during the 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival at the Ocean Institute on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6759
Guests received a sneak peak of opera music during the 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival at the Ocean Institute on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6768
Guests received a sneak peak of opera music during the 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival at the Ocean Institute on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Photos and Text by Kristina Pritchett
Mermaids, pirates and tall ships were the theme of the weekend when the Tall Ships Festival sailed into the Dana Point Harbor at the Ocean Institute.
The Ocean Institute’s 33rd annual festival featured a mermaid breakfast, pirate lessons, tall ship tours, reenactments, and of course, the mock cannon battles from Sept. 9-10.
The event kicked off with a Sails ‘N Ales party and the sunset parade of sails on Friday, Sept. 8.
Thousands filled the Institute’s docks to check out the vessels, celebrate the rich maritime history and participate in educational exhibits during the two-day festival.
For more information about the Ocean Institute, click here.
Below are photos from the mock cannon battle on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Photo Gallery
IMG_7372
Mock cannon battles finished up the first evening of the Tall Ships Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_7332
Mock cannon battles finished up the first evening of the Tall Ships Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_7299
Mock cannon battles finished up the first evening of the Tall Ships Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_7281
Mock cannon battles finished up the first evening of the Tall Ships Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_7265
Mock cannon battles finished up the first evening of the Tall Ships Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_7179
Mock cannon battles finished up the first evening of the Tall Ships Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_7158
Mock cannon battles finished up the first evening of the Tall Ships Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_7124
Mock cannon battles finished up the first evening of the Tall Ships Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6947
Mock cannon battles finished up the first evening of the Tall Ships Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6978
Mock cannon battles finished up the first evening of the Tall Ships Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6923
Mock cannon battles finished up the first evening of the Tall Ships Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6908
Mock cannon battles finished up the first evening of the Tall Ships Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6881
Mock cannon battles finished up the first evening of the Tall Ships Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6879
Mock cannon battles finished up the first evening of the Tall Ships Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6875
Mock cannon battles finished up the first evening of the Tall Ships Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6845
Mock cannon battles finished up the first evening of the Tall Ships Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
comments (0)