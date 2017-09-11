PHOTOS: Ocean Institute Holds 33rd Annual Tall Ships Festival

Photo Gallery of IMG_6484 Guests interacted with mermaids during the 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival at the Ocean Institute on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6475 Guests interacted with mermaids during the 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival at the Ocean Institute on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6481 Guests interacted with mermaids during the 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival at the Ocean Institute on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6537 A variety of ships were open for guests to tour during the 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival at the Ocean Institute on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6543 A variety of ships were open for guests to tour during the 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival at the Ocean Institute on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6550 A variety of ships were open for guests to tour during the 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival at the Ocean Institute on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6562 Rachel turns the wheel on the Brig "Pilgrim" during the Ocean Institute's 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6565 Craftsman created various souvenirs for guests during the 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Ocean Institute. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6583 Los Rios Rock School provided music in the beer garden at the 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival at the Ocean Institute on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6595 Craftsman created various souvenirs for guests during the 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Ocean Institute. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6606 Actors reenacted nautical scenes during the Ocean Institute's 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6626 Actors reenacted nautical scenes during the Ocean Institute's 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6631 Actors reenacted nautical scenes during the Ocean Institute's 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6680 Actors reenacted nautical scenes during the Ocean Institute's 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6699 Actors reenacted nautical scenes during the Ocean Institute's 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6707 Actors reenacted nautical scenes during the Ocean Institute's 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6731 Actors reenacted nautical scenes during the Ocean Institute's 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6739 A variety of ships were open for guests to tour during the 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival at the Ocean Institute on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6747 A variety of ships were open for guests to tour during the 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival at the Ocean Institute on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6759 Guests received a sneak peak of opera music during the 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival at the Ocean Institute on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6768 Guests received a sneak peak of opera music during the 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival at the Ocean Institute on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6790 Guests learned about mining for gold during the Ocean Institute's 33rd annual Tall Ships Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

Photos and Text by Kristina Pritchett

Mermaids, pirates and tall ships were the theme of the weekend when the Tall Ships Festival sailed into the Dana Point Harbor at the Ocean Institute.

The Ocean Institute’s 33rd annual festival featured a mermaid breakfast, pirate lessons, tall ship tours, reenactments, and of course, the mock cannon battles from Sept. 9-10.

The event kicked off with a Sails ‘N Ales party and the sunset parade of sails on Friday, Sept. 8.

Thousands filled the Institute’s docks to check out the vessels, celebrate the rich maritime history and participate in educational exhibits during the two-day festival.

For more information about the Ocean Institute, click here.

Below are photos from the mock cannon battle on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Mock cannon battles finished up the first evening of the Tall Ships Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett