Photos: Kids Participate in City’s Annual Egg Hunt

Kids participated in a potato sack race on Saturday, April 15 at Sea Canyon Park during the city's Egg Hunt. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Kids participated in a potato sack race on Saturday, April 15 at Sea Canyon Park during the city's Egg Hunt. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Kids participated in a potato sack race on Saturday, April 15 at Sea Canyon Park during the city's Egg Hunt. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Kids participated in a potato sack race on Saturday, April 15 at Sea Canyon Park during the city's Egg Hunt. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Kids participated in a potato sack race on Saturday, April 15 at Sea Canyon Park during the city's Egg Hunt. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Kids participated in a potato sack race on Saturday, April 15 at Sea Canyon Park during the city's Egg Hunt. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Kids participated in a potato sack race on Saturday, April 15 at Sea Canyon Park during the city's Egg Hunt. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Kids in the 0-3 age group ran across the grass to gather eggs, candy and more during the city's Egg Hunts. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Kids in the 0-3 age group ran across the grass to gather eggs, candy and more during the city's Egg Hunts. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Kids in the 0-3 age group ran across the grass to gather eggs, candy and more during the city's Egg Hunts. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Kids in the 0-3 age group ran across the grass to gather eggs, candy and more during the city's Egg Hunts. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Kids in the 0-3 age group ran across the grass to gather eggs, candy and more during the city's Egg Hunts. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Kids in the 0-3 age group ran across the grass to gather eggs, candy and more during the city's Egg Hunts. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
500-700 kids participated in the city's egg hunt on Saturday, April 15 at Sea Canyon Park. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
A petting zoo was set up during the city's egg hunt on Saturday, April 15 at Sea Canyon Park. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
By Kristina Pritchett
On Saturday, about 500 kids of all ages dashed across the grass at Sea Canyon Park to gather eggs, candy and goodies during the city’s annual Egg Hunt.
The city hosted two events, the other at Pines Park in Capistrano Beach, where kids of all ages could run across the park to get full-sized candy bars, eggs filled with goodies and one special golden egg.
The day’s events included a petting zoo, games, races and a pancake breakfast sponsored by the Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary and Satellite Club to benefit local charities.
City officials said there were between 500-700 kids participating in the event.
