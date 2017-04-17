DP LIVING, DP Living Headlines, EYE ON DP, News Headlines

Photos: Kids Participate in City’s Annual Egg Hunt

Photo Gallery

By Kristina Pritchett

On Saturday, about 500 kids of all ages dashed across the grass at Sea Canyon Park to gather eggs, candy and goodies during the city’s annual Egg Hunt.

The city hosted two events, the other at Pines Park in Capistrano Beach, where kids of all ages could run across the park to get full-sized candy bars, eggs filled with goodies and one special golden egg.

The day’s events included a petting zoo, games, races and a pancake breakfast sponsored by the Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary and Satellite Club to benefit local charities.

City officials said there were between 500-700 kids participating in the event.

