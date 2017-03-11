DP LIVING, DP Living Headlines

Photos: Festival of Whales Day Three

Photo Gallery

The 46th annual Festival of Whales continued a second weekend with dinghy races, clam chowder, kids’ fun and more.

The morning events kicked off at Doheny State Beach with the Whale of a Beach Cleanup.

In the Harbor, the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce held a Kids’ Fun Fair with inflatables, carnival games, face painting and more.

Along the Harbor walkway, Dana Hills High School students showcased their work alongside some classic and British cars.

At Baby Beach, teams of all ages participated in the second annual Cardboard Classic Dinghy Race, held by Westwind Sailing.

For the 8-12 year olds, Team Dunan came in first, with Team Death Skulls in second and Team Sharkfinn in third.

In the 13-17 age group, Team Ocean Institute came in first, followed by Team Zuri Pet Rescue in second and Girl in the Curl won Most Inspired.

For the adult category, Team Fireball came in first with Team Too Trash too Furious in second and Team Rock It came in third.

In the School category, Soule Ceramics came in first, followed by Prendiville Insurance in second and Global Paint Supply in third.

The Titantic, or best sinking vessel, went to Jim Taylor #3, Team Rock It won most artistic, Team Davis Family won most team spirit, Team Lord of War won best design and Team Zuri Pet Rescue won best use of duct tape.

Behind the dinghy races, the sixth annual Clam Chowder Cook off had local restaurants compete for the best clam chowder.

The event continues Sunday, March 12. For the event guide, click here.

About The Author Dana Point Times

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>