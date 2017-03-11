Photos: Festival of Whales Day Three

Photo Gallery of IMG_2823 Classic and British cars lined up in the Harbor during the 46th annual Festival of Whales on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_2825 Classic and British cars lined up in the Harbor during the 46th annual Festival of Whales on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_2826 (At left) Kiersten Aady and Lisbeth Labor throw beads at the 6th annual Clam Chowder Cook off. Local restaurants competed for the best Clam Chowder during the Festival of Whales at Baby Beach on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_2827 Megan Hyland and Maddy Miller from Wind & Sea offer up clam chowder during the Festival of Whales at Baby Beach on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_2828 During the 46th Festival of Whales couples danced to a band on Baby Beach during the 6th annual Clam Chowder Cook off. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_2829 Classic and British cars lined up in the Harbor during the 46th annual Festival of Whales on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_2830 A band played during the Festival of Whales' Clam Chowder Cook off at Baby Beach on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_2832 Rick Rossback from Dana West Yacht Club pours clam chowder during the Festival of Whales' Clam Chowder Cook off on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_2833 Roxy Busch from the Shwack serves clam chowder during the Festival of Whales' Clam Chowder Cook off on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_2834 Roxy Busch from the Shwack serves clam chowder during the Festival of Whales' Clam Chowder Cook off on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_2835 Nichole Abiad from RJ's Cafe serves clam chowder during the Festival of Whales' Clam Chowder Cook off on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_5539 A family slides down a slide at the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce's Kids' Fun Fair as part of the 46th annual Festival of Whales on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5547 Carnival games were offered at the at the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce's Kids' Fun Fair as part of the 46th annual Festival of Whales on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5548 Kylee, 3, shows off her face painting during the Kids' Fun Fair on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5552 The Festival of Whales' Kids' Fun Fair offered games, rides and more on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5556 The Festival of Whales' Kids' Fun Fair offered games, rides and more on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5566 The Festival of Whales' Kids' Fun Fair offered games, rides and more on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5575 The Festival of Whales' Kids' Fun Fair offered games, rides and more on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5583 The second annual Classic Cardboard DInghy races took place at Baby Beach on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5588 The second annual Classic Cardboard DInghy races took place at Baby Beach on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5593 The second annual Classic Cardboard DInghy races took place at Baby Beach on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5598 The second annual Classic Cardboard DInghy races took place at Baby Beach on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5602 The second annual Classic Cardboard DInghy races took place at Baby Beach on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5613 The second annual Classic Cardboard DInghy races took place at Baby Beach on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5619 The second annual Classic Cardboard DInghy races took place at Baby Beach on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5629 Artists were able to showcase their work during the 46th Annual Festival of Whales on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5630 Students from Dana Hills High School showcased their work during the 46th Annual Festival of Whales on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5634 Classic and British cars lined up in the Harbor during the 46th annual Festival of Whales on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5638 Classic and British cars lined up in the Harbor during the 46th annual Festival of Whales on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5640 Classic and British cars lined up in the Harbor during the 46th annual Festival of Whales on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5642 Classic and British cars lined up in the Harbor during the 46th annual Festival of Whales on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5644 Kids got their face painted at Captain Dave's Under the Sea Eco Carnival on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5649 At Captain Dave's Under the Sea Eco Carnival, recyclables were being collected to fill in the whale tail on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5658 The second annual Classic Cardboard DInghy races took place at Baby Beach on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5677 The second annual Classic Cardboard DInghy races took place at Baby Beach on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5699 The second annual Classic Cardboard DInghy races took place at Baby Beach on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5717 The second annual Classic Cardboard DInghy races took place at Baby Beach on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5745 The second annual Classic Cardboard DInghy races took place at Baby Beach on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5752 The second annual Classic Cardboard DInghy races took place at Baby Beach on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5755 The second annual Classic Cardboard DInghy races took place at Baby Beach on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5759 The second annual Classic Cardboard DInghy races took place at Baby Beach on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5805 The second annual Classic Cardboard DInghy races took place at Baby Beach on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5868 The second annual Classic Cardboard DInghy races took place at Baby Beach on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5876 The second annual Classic Cardboard DInghy races took place at Baby Beach on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5913 The second annual Classic Cardboard DInghy races took place at Baby Beach on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6004 The second annual Classic Cardboard DInghy races took place at Baby Beach on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6007 The second annual Classic Cardboard DInghy races took place at Baby Beach on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6030 The second annual Classic Cardboard DInghy races took place at Baby Beach on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6096 The second annual Classic Cardboard DInghy races took place at Baby Beach on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6136 The second annual Classic Cardboard DInghy races took place at Baby Beach on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6147 The second annual Classic Cardboard DInghy races took place at Baby Beach on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6155 The second annual Classic Cardboard DInghy races took place at Baby Beach on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6163 The second annual Classic Cardboard DInghy races took place at Baby Beach on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6171 The second annual Classic Cardboard DInghy races took place at Baby Beach on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6190 Classic and British cars lined up in the Harbor during the 46th annual Festival of Whales on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6197 Dana Hills High School students showcased their work during the 46th annual Festival of Whales on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6201 Dana Hills High School students showcased their work during the 46th annual Festival of Whales on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Kristina Pritchett 1 IMG_0713 Locals helped clean the sands at Doheny State Beach during the Whale of a Beach Cleanup on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Matt Cortina IMG_0715 Locals helped clean the sands at Doheny State Beach during the Whale of a Beach Cleanup on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Matt Cortina IMG_0718 Locals helped clean the sands at Doheny State Beach during the Whale of a Beach Cleanup on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Matt Cortina IMG_0720 Locals helped clean the sands at Doheny State Beach during the Whale of a Beach Cleanup on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Matt Cortina IMG_0721 Locals helped clean the sands at Doheny State Beach during the Whale of a Beach Cleanup on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Matt Cortina IMG_0723 Locals helped clean the sands at Doheny State Beach during the Whale of a Beach Cleanup on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Matt Cortina IMG_0726 Locals helped clean the sands at Doheny State Beach during the Whale of a Beach Cleanup on Saturday, March 11. Photo: Matt Cortina Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

The 46th annual Festival of Whales continued a second weekend with dinghy races, clam chowder, kids’ fun and more.

The morning events kicked off at Doheny State Beach with the Whale of a Beach Cleanup.

In the Harbor, the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce held a Kids’ Fun Fair with inflatables, carnival games, face painting and more.

Along the Harbor walkway, Dana Hills High School students showcased their work alongside some classic and British cars.

At Baby Beach, teams of all ages participated in the second annual Cardboard Classic Dinghy Race, held by Westwind Sailing.

For the 8-12 year olds, Team Dunan came in first, with Team Death Skulls in second and Team Sharkfinn in third.

In the 13-17 age group, Team Ocean Institute came in first, followed by Team Zuri Pet Rescue in second and Girl in the Curl won Most Inspired.

For the adult category, Team Fireball came in first with Team Too Trash too Furious in second and Team Rock It came in third.

In the School category, Soule Ceramics came in first, followed by Prendiville Insurance in second and Global Paint Supply in third.

The Titantic, or best sinking vessel, went to Jim Taylor #3, Team Rock It won most artistic, Team Davis Family won most team spirit, Team Lord of War won best design and Team Zuri Pet Rescue won best use of duct tape.

Behind the dinghy races, the sixth annual Clam Chowder Cook off had local restaurants compete for the best clam chowder.

The event continues Sunday, March 12. For the event guide, click here.