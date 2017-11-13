By Daniel Ritz
Driftwood at Doheny State Beach drew thousands to Dana Point on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11 in a weekend-long celebration with more than 40 craft breweries, barbecue and country music.
Artists such as Gethen Jenkins, RaeLynn, Canaan Smith, Maddie and Tae, Dan and Shay, and Kip Moore spoke early and often of the Pacific Ocean’s one-of-a-kind concert venue backdrop.
“I stepped off the tour bus this morning, and I couldn’t believe it. I still can’t,” said Canaan Smith, taking a breather from his Nov. 12 performance that ignited a meandering crowd.
After Smith’s sunset show, all eyes were focused on the main stage for the remainder of the evening. Dan and Shay serenaded a swooning crowd with sing-along radio favorites such as “How Not To” and “Road Trippin,” before inviting an Orange County veteran up on the stage in honor of Veterans Day.
After some heartfelt words of honor and service, much to the crowd’s surprise, the veteran took a knee before his speechless partner and proposed to her on stage. Disclaimer: She said yes.
However, Veterans Day was not the only event on the attendees’ minds. Countless fans that had also attended the Route 91 Music Festival in Las Vegas held signs reading, “Pray for Vegas,” “#StillHere” and “#VegasStrong.”
“It’s a different venue and you can’t let the terrible actions of one person ruin a good time for all these good people,” said Rachel Lincoln of Los Angeles.
Driftwood closed out the show with day two headliner Kip Moore, of Nashville, Tenn., as he stormed on stage and launched into his set without a word. Playing for the better part of an hour, Moore effortlessly linked song to song with impeccable guitar work, pleasing diehard front row fans.
For a photo gallery of Driftwood at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, Calif. on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12, see below:
Photo Gallery
Kip Moore from Nashville, Tennessee, was the headline act of day two and did not disappoint . Photo: Daniel Ritz
Gethen Jenkins from Huntington, West Virgina, opened the second day of the Driftwood music festival at Doheny State Beach Photo: Daniel Ritz
A large contingent of veterans and active servicemen were in attendance as fans and vendor volunteers during the Veterans Day weekend event. Photo: Daniel Ritz
Country music fans came from far and wide to enjoy the country music, craft beer and BBQ that Driftwood is known for. Photo: Daniel Ritz
Members of the Orange County Sheriffs Department responsible for patrons safety at Driftwood. Photo: Daniel Ritz
More than 40 craft breweries were represented including local breweries such as Artifex and Lost WInds Brewery. Photo: Daniel Ritz
A number of the artists commented on the beautiful backdrop of Doheny State Beach and the Pacific Ocean. Here, a guitarist for Canaan Smith enjoy the view. Photo: Daniel Ritz
Before Dan & Shay came on stage, an Orange County militairy veteran was welcomed onstage where to the crowds (and her) surprise, he proposed. SHE SAID YES. Photo: Daniel Ritz
