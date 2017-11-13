By Daniel Ritz

Driftwood at Doheny State Beach drew thousands to Dana Point on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11 in a weekend-long celebration with more than 40 craft breweries, barbecue and country music.

Artists such as Gethen Jenkins, RaeLynn, Canaan Smith, Maddie and Tae, Dan and Shay, and Kip Moore spoke early and often of the Pacific Ocean’s one-of-a-kind concert venue backdrop.

“I stepped off the tour bus this morning, and I couldn’t believe it. I still can’t,” said Canaan Smith, taking a breather from his Nov. 12 performance that ignited a meandering crowd.

After Smith’s sunset show, all eyes were focused on the main stage for the remainder of the evening. Dan and Shay serenaded a swooning crowd with sing-along radio favorites such as “How Not To” and “Road Trippin,” before inviting an Orange County veteran up on the stage in honor of Veterans Day.

After some heartfelt words of honor and service, much to the crowd’s surprise, the veteran took a knee before his speechless partner and proposed to her on stage. Disclaimer: She said yes.

However, Veterans Day was not the only event on the attendees’ minds. Countless fans that had also attended the Route 91 Music Festival in Las Vegas held signs reading, “Pray for Vegas,” “#StillHere” and “#VegasStrong.”

“It’s a different venue and you can’t let the terrible actions of one person ruin a good time for all these good people,” said Rachel Lincoln of Los Angeles.

Driftwood closed out the show with day two headliner Kip Moore, of Nashville, Tenn., as he stormed on stage and launched into his set without a word. Playing for the better part of an hour, Moore effortlessly linked song to song with impeccable guitar work, pleasing diehard front row fans.

For a photo gallery of Driftwood at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, Calif. on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12, see below:

